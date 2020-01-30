Noble.AI Bolsters Commitment to Accelerating the Advent of Science-Based AI by Announcing Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI , whose artificial intelligence (AI) software enables engineers, scientists, and researchers to innovate and make discoveries faster, today announced the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board. This Board aims to bring together the brightest research and scientific minds from around the world.

Noble.AI's Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of research leaders with expertise in cutting-edge science and R&D. These leaders have distinguished careers, are globally recognized experts in their fields, and can provide a research perspective on Noble.AI's work, accelerating the path towards science-based AI.

The inaugural members of the Scientific Advisory Board include Dr. Ed Moses , a world-leader in fusion physics and member of the National Academy of Engineering, among other distinguished societies. Dr. Moses is the former head of large-scale scientific organizations such as the National Ignition Facility and Giant Magellan Telescope. Joining him on the Scientific Advisory Board is Prof. Moritz Riede , a world-leader in organic solar cells and soft functional nanomaterials. Prof. Riede is former head of the Global Young Academy , and a professor in the University of Oxford Department of Physics.

"We believe AI that understands science is smarter AI. Because it's based on facts and equations, it's more accurate and people can better understand it. Also, it's inherently less susceptible to bias and adversarial attacks which we all know have become increasingly problematic in today's world," noted Noble.AI Founder and CEO Dr. Matthew C. Levy.

"That's why science-based AI is a key piece of the puzzle for what we need to accelerate progress within the 'world of atoms' in the decade to come, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ed Moses and Prof. Moritz Riede to our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to their contributions," he added.

Dr. Moses commented, "AI powering science is the key to the future for rapid development and optimization of a wide variety of technologies, products, and processes."

Dr. Moses added, "Noble.AI is defining the cutting edge of this field, providing insights deeply rooted in physics using adaptive AI techniques to accelerate and economize the R&D process, exactly where any high-tech enterprise's competitive advantage lies. I am privileged to continue my partnership with Matthew and to be on the Noble.AI Scientific Advisory Board."

Said Prof. Riede, "In the area of materials research, I've been eyeing for some time the prospects of AI and machine learning, in particular for advanced functional materials like organic semiconductors."

Prof. Riede added, "I believe Noble.AI can have a significant impact in this field and am thus excited to join its Scientific Advisory Board."

As part of its commitment to accelerating the advent of science-based AI, Noble.AI hosted NobleTalks: Applications of Science-Based AI in Geophysics on December 11, 2019, during the 2019 Fall American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco.

The session featured a panel of AI and geophysics experts including Prof. Tarje Nissen-Meyer (University of Oxford), Prof. Anya M. Reading (University of Tasmania), Prof. Malcolm Sambridge (Australia National University), and moderator Dr. Matthew C. Levy . The lively discussion explored the application of science-based AI to achieve vast accelerations within projects such as seismic wave propagation, seismic imaging, bedrock classification, and surrogate modeling. The discussion led to the production of an Executive Briefing which is available from Noble.AI's website.

Background on Noble.AI Scientific Advisory Board members is below.

Dr. Ed Moses has more than 40 years of experience working in engineering, physics, fusion technologies, laser science, and astronomical observatories. He has brought together academia, national and international laboratories, commercial companies, utility entities, and other interests to enable the maturation of science, engineering, and technology in developing cutting edge big-science facilities.

Dr. Moses organized, managed, and led the design and execution for three $1 billion-plus programs, forging cooperative efforts among mission planners, system designers, architecture/engineering firms, operating organizations, technologists, and scientists. These projects included his role as the project manager and director of the National Ignition Facility (NIF), the world's largest and most energetic laser, and his tenure as president of the Giant Magellan Telescope Organization.