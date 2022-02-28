Noble Co. grand jury indicts two men on unrelated firearm, drug charges

Stock

CALDWELL — A Noble County man accused of discharging a firearm outside a Caldwell area business earlier this month has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple felony offense.

Buddy Gadd III, 31, of Caldwell, faces single counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The grand jury also indicted a West Virginia man on multiple first-degree felony drug offenses stemming from a traffic stop last May on Interstate 77.

William Shumate Jr., 63, of Beckley, W.Va., faces one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

The indictments were among 24 true bills returned by the grand jury against 11 people presented by Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jordan Croucher.

According to Sheriff Jason Mackie, the incident involving Gadd occurred at 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 8 outside an unidentified restaurant.

Gadd is alleged to have traveled to the restaurant in search of an individual he believed was at the business, but the man was not at the eatery when he arrived.

"He allegedly retrieved a gun from his truck and fired a single shot," said Mackie. "He was then heard yelling and screaming in the parking lot before leaving."

The round allegedly discharged by Gadd was reported to be fired in the vicinity of a nearby hotel.

No injuries were reported.

As for Shumate, Noble County deputies stopped him on May 27, 2021, for driving too close to a vehicle in front of him on I-77.

Mackie reported Shumate surrendered a plastic bag containing illegal narcotics to deputies during the traffic stop. Two additional plastic bags containing suspected narcotics were located during a search of the vehicle.

The suspected narcotics were later sent for testing.

"One bag contained just less than 30 grams of fentanyl, the second contained a gram of fentanyl and cocaine and the third had a trace of fentanyl and cocaine," said Mackie of the test results.

Shumate reportedly confessed to ownership of all three bags.

Arraignment hearings for Gadd and Shumate in the Noble County Common Pleas Court are pending.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Noble Co. grand jury indicts two men on unrelated firearm, drug charges