Judge Kelly A. Riddle recently sentenced 23-year-old Michael Fox, following his convictions on felonious assault and aggravated arson, according to the Noble County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call on the afternoon of July 8, requesting an ambulance for a burned toddler on Outpost Road. United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to the residence, and the child was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the burn injuries.

Personnel from the hospital notified the sheriff’s office that the injuries suffered by the child were likely the result of child abuse. Noble County Children’s Services, along with a deputy from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to Marietta Memorial Hospital. Sheriff’s detectives were then notified and took over the investigation with the continued assistance of Noble County Children’s Services. The child, who suffered from burns to the chest wall, abdomen, leg, and genital area, was transferred to the Akron Children's Hospital Burn Unit.

As a result of the initial investigation, Fox was arrested and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was held without bond.

Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher presented the case to the grand jury on Aug. 8. As a result, a True Bill was returned against Fox, charging him with one count of felonious assault, as well as kidnapping and aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies.

A two-day trial ended in November, when jurors found Fox guilty of felonious assault and aggravated arson.

At the sentencing, Croucher argued for the maximum sentenced of 19 to 24.5 years. Fox received an indefinite prison term of 15 to 20 years and ordered to pay court costs. He will be required to register as an arson offender for the remainder of his life.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Noble County man responsible for burning toddler is sentenced