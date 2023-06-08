Noble man accused of threatening judge in custody case

Jun. 8—A Noble man accused of making threats in a child custody case blames a Cleveland County judge for taking "my kids away from me."

Allan Randall Mullins also threatens to kill a man dating the mother of his two children in videos posted to his Facebook page, according to a court affidavit.

Cleveland County prosecutors Wednesday charged Mullins, 36, with four misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.

He remained jailed Wednesday night. His bond is set at $20,000, records show.

The Transcript previously reported the children's mother filed a motion to suspend Mullins' visitation and also sought an emergency order to get the children — a 13-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl — returned.

Special Judge Lori A. Puckett issued the order because Mullins had kept the children and refused to return them following a visitation period.

"This judge wants to be a (expletive) and take my kids away from me, when I've done nothing but sit there and try to protect my children, that's what the law will do for you people ... they will take your (expletive) away for trying to protect them," Mullins is confirmed as saying in the first video by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office detective, according to the affidavit.

Mullins continues to make allegations of sexual abuse against the woman's boyfriend, allegations that have been repeatedly investigated by law enforcement and the state Department of Human Services, The Transcript reported earlier this week.

With 1:24 left in the first video, Mullins says, "My kids are getting old enough to understand, and now that they're old enough and their daddy goes to (expletive) prison for kicking your ass or (expletive) killing your dumb (expletive) stupid ass, they gonna know that they can stand up and let their (expletive) momma know something ... ," according to the affidavit.

With 30 seconds left in the first video, Mullins says, "Wanna touch a little (expletive) 9 year old girl? I'll (expletive) kill you! With 10 seconds left, he says "You're a sorry piece of (expletive), and so is Judge Puckett out of Cleveland County, that (expletive) deserves anything coming to her too ... deuces."

On May 31, Puckett presided over a resolution conference and set a trial date on the motion to modify visitation, court records show. Mullins represented himself in court and posted the videos later that day.

The threats made on social media were seen by Norman attorney Kelly Lynn, who saved the posts before they were deleted from Mullins' Facebook account, the detective reported in the affidavit.

Judge Puckett was made aware of the threats and "felt alarmed," according to a report by a sheriff's office deputy.

"I have dealt with Allan Mullins numerous times in the past, regarding his children and custody issues, so upon watching the videos, I confirmed the subject making the threats was in fact Allan Mullins," the detective reported in the affidavit.