Noble man jailed for allegedly threatening judge in custody case

Jun. 5—A Noble man embroiled in a custody dispute with the mother of his two children was jailed Friday for allegedly threatening the judge in the case, as well as a local resident, officials said.

Allan Randall Mullins, 36, was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four complaints of threatening an act of violence, records show.

Mullins "presented these threats in a video on social media," according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The Transcript has learned the children's mother filed a motion to suspend Mullins' visitation and also sought an emergency order to get the children — a 13-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl — returned.

Special Judge Lori A. Puckett issued the order because Mullins had kept the children and refused to return them following a visitation period.

Mullins, meanwhile, continues to make allegations of sexual abuse against the woman's boyfriend, allegations that have been repeatedly investigated by law enforcement and the state Department of Human Services, The Transcript has learned.

Mullins has also threatened the man's life, The Transcript has learned. It was not clear Sunday night if Mullins also threatened the mother's boyfriend in the video posted on social media.

On Wednesday, Puckett presided over a resolution conference and set a trial date on the motion to modify visitation, court records show. Mullins represented himself in court and posted the video later that day.

The opposing attorney in the case notified Puckett's office the next day and courthouse security was notified, The Transcript has learned.

Mullins remained jailed Sunday night. His bond is set at $10,000, records show.