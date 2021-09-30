Noble minor charged in OKC gunshot death

Sep. 30—A Noble minor has been charged as an adult in an August gunshot death in south Oklahoma City.

William Alexander Alcorn has been charged in Cleveland County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and an additional misdemeanor in connection with the firearm in the incident. Alcorn, 16, is accused of holding a gun to the neck of the listed victim, also a minor, when the victim reached for the gun and caused it to discharge, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Manslaughter is punishable by at least four years in prison with at least 85% served before parole in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City police on Aug. 28 found Alcorn at a residence in the 3300 block of SE 89th Street after a shooting call at the residence. They found the listed victim dead with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Alcorn confirmed he and the listed victim were smoking marijuana before the shooting. He said the victim wanted to see the gun and was messing around with it.

Alcorn said he pointed the gun at the victim. When it was on his neck, the victim grabbed it and the gun went off.

A witness told police Alcorn said he accidentally shot the victim, the affidavit states.

Hearings have not been set for this case.