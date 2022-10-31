Noble (NYSE:NE) shareholder returns have been respectable, earning 41% in 1 year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) share price is 41% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 22% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Noble for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Noble investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

View our latest analysis for Noble

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Noble went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Noble has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Noble shareholders have gained 41% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 24% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Noble (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

