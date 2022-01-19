🌱 Noble Rice Sparkman Wharf + Tampa Rental Assistance Paused

Hey, Tampa! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Tampa today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75 Low: 59.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today:

1. A Hillsborough County deputy was involved in a shooting outside their jurisdiction in Lakeland, according to authorities. Police say the deputy was conducting surveillance on a wanted subject with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (WFLA)

2. Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa's R3 Emergency Rental Assistance Program has reached its current funding limit and is no longer accepting applications at this time. The program has obligated more than $54 million in financial assistance to residents and landlords and approved funding for more than 13,000 applications. More funding is expected soon. (Tampa Patch)

3. 40 companies are hiring today at the Tampa Veterans Job Fair at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. (ABC Action News)

4. Local Tampa Bay area driving schools say they are seeing an increase in the number of people who want their commercial driver's license. The federal infrastructure bill is allowing younger drivers out on the road across state lines to help alleviate a worker shortage in the trucking industry and help supply chains. (WTSP)

Story continues

5. Noble Rice Japanese restaurant is opening soon at Water Street Tampa district's Sparkman Wharf. The 100-seat restaurant will be run by Chef Eric Fralick and focus on sushi, ramen, yakitori, and offer omakase meals. (That's So Tampa)

Today in Tampa:

ArtSchooled At the Bryan Glazer Family JCC. (1:00 PM)

Friends of the Riverview Public Library Monthly Meeting. (1:00 PM)

Art on the House At Tampa Museum of Art. (4:00 PM)

Downtown Tampa Food Truck Rally At Grand Central At Kennedy. (6:00 PM)

Spitfire Headline Series: Jon Silman At Spitfire Comedy House. (9:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Max Salebra of Madeira Beach won it all on American Ninja Warrior Junior. (Tampa Bay Times)

C ity of Tampa & The CLEO Institute are inviting residents to their next Climate Action & Equity Plan Listening Session on Saturday, January 22nd at 2 p.m. (Twitter)

Paul Tash has retired from the Tampa Bay Times after 47 years at the newspaper starting with a job as a summer news intern. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians said he will appeal the $50,000 fine that the NFL imposed on him for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Sunday's playoff win . (Twitter)

Plant City Entertainment (PCE) is presenting the production All My Sons, a post-World War II Drama, starting Friday, February 18th. (Osprey Observer)

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Carlos Hernandez

