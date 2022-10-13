Is NobleOak Life Limited's (ASX:NOL) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 19% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NobleOak Life (ASX:NOL). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on NobleOak Life's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NobleOak Life is:

1.5% = AU$1.7m ÷ AU$112m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NobleOak Life's Earnings Growth And 1.5% ROE

It is quite clear that NobleOak Life's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to NobleOak Life's very little net income growth of 3.7% over the past five years.

We then compared NobleOak Life's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.1% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about NobleOak Life's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is NobleOak Life Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NobleOak Life doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about NobleOak Life's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

