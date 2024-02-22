Noblesville man convicted on attempted robbery charge

Feb. 22—ANDERSON — A Noblesville man has been found guilty of several charges related to an attempted robbery last July.

Gregory Williams, 38, was found guilty Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of attempted robbery, intimidation and possession of cocaine. The jury deliberated for 90 minutes.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department detective Brett Webb on July 22, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Halford Street in reference to a shooting.

Williams told the officers he had been shot and dropped what appeared to be a black handgun. He had been shot in the groin.

According to the court document, Williams went to the Halford Street address to confront Deonte Sutton concerning a pair of shoes.

Sutton told police he borrowed the shoes from Williams for a job interview and returned them several days later.

A witness said Williams placed a handgun to Sutton's head and threatened to kill him and punched him several times.

The witness ran from the house and called police and watched Williams leave the residence and run south along Halford Street with a gun in his hand.

Sutton told police when the witness ran from the residence, he was able to get a gun and admitted shooting Williams once, he later returned the gun to a drawer.

Williams told police Sutton stole his shoes and $20.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for March 15. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Matt Savage and Tyler Piraino.

Sutton was not charged with any crimes, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.