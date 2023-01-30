Noblesville man pleads guilty to child exploitation

Jan. 30—ANDERSON — A Noblesville man pleaded guilty last week to 10 felony counts of child exploitation.

Anthony Carnes, 43, entered the guilty pleas in Madison Circuit Court Division 3, with Judge Andrew Hopper setting sentencing for March 8.

Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp said the plea agreement provides that Hopper will determine the sentence, with all counts to be served concurrently.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Tyler Mitchell, a detective with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, the investigation started last June.

A woman told investigators that Carnes had on his cellphone some messages with an unknown male about having sexual relations with juveniles.

A search warrant was served on Carnes' Noblesville residence where two electronic devices were taken into custody and sent to the Fishers Police Department Digital Lab.

Carnes admitted to Mitchell that he was communicating through text messages with an unknown male who resided in Madison County, requesting photographs of the children, which he did receive.

The investigation of the electronic devices found 10 photographs of a nude girl in the shower in various poses.

A co-defendant, Ryan Harvey, 34, Anderson, has also been charged with 10 felony counts of child exploitation.

Harvey is scheduled to appear Feb. 8 in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

