Noblesville school board hires its next superintendent in unanimous vote

Daniel Hile is the next superintendent of Noblesville Schools.

The Noblesville school board approved his hiring with a vote of 5-0 at a special board meeting Wednesday evening. Hile starts on July 1 as the leader of the district of roughly 10,500 students.

The superintendent is the leader who manages the day-to-day operations of the district, and reports to the school board. Hiring this leader is one of the school board’s biggest roles.

Hile was previously superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools, a district of about 1,200 students in Churubusco, Indiana about 15 miles from Fort Wayne, and was named the 2022 Northeastern Indiana Superintendent of the Year.

Daniel Hile

He also worked as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in the Churubusco district, per a news release from Noblesville Schools. Hile started his career as a choir teacher.

“I’m humbled and excited to have this opportunity to be part of such an outstanding school culture and community," Hile said in the release. "Relationships are central to everything we do as educators, and I look forward to meeting and building strong connections with Noblesville students, staff, families, and community members.”

Hile’s hiring was approved during a less than 10 minutes with no one speaking during public comment and no board discussion. The only board comments were from Forgey as he recapped the process and thanked Hile for applying. After the meeting, the handful of people in the audience introduced themselves to the new district leader.

Per a contract posted ahead of the hiring, Hile will make $182,500 in base pay, $12,000 in annual stipends plus retirement and health benefits as Noblesville superintendent. Hile has the potential for a raise starting in August 2023, according to the contract which is for three years, through June 30, 2025. However, it has an automatic annual extension unless notice is given.

The contract also includes up to $10,000 in moving reimbursement as long as the superintendent moves to the district by June 30, 2023. Hile and his family will move to Noblesville and the younger of his two children will attend Noblesville High School, per the news release.

The Noblesville School Board votes to hire Daniel Hile, far right, as the new Superintendent during a meeting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Noblesville Schools Educational Services Center in Noblesville Ind. From left, Lillian, Jana, Luke, and Daniel Hile.

Much of the superintendent hiring process, including interviews, is done in closed sessions as allowed by state law. Wednesday’s meeting was the first public appearance for Hile as the incoming district leader.

The Noblesville school board hired University Search Team in February to aid the district in the search process. The search firm is created of faculty from the four public universities in the state – Ball State, Indiana, Indiana State and Purdue – and solely works with Indiana schools. It is free to districts, except for the travel costs for team members.

“The Noblesville community told us they wanted a trustworthy, approachable school leader with strong communication and problem-solving skills,” Joe Forgey, president of the Noblesville school board, said in the release. “Dan rose to the top of our candidate pool as someone who exhibited not only these strengths, but who also brings skills in planning, engagement, and financial management."

Hile has a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University, as well as a master’s degree in education administration from Indiana University Fort Wayne and a bachelor’s degree in music education from IU. He’s also served on several boards for school leaders as well as the advisory board for the Purdue University Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

Hile is the fourth new superintendent in Hamilton County’s six public school districts in roughly a year. Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Paul Kaiser started in May 2021, Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Yvonne Stokes started in July 2021, and former Noblesville administrator David Mundy started as Sheridan Community Schools superintendent in April 2022.

Outgoing Noblesville Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer announced in December that she’d be retiring and her last day is June 30. She has led the district since 2014.

