Noblesville school shooter to remain in custody

Jun. 7—ANDERSON — The Noblesville teenager arrested and convicted of the 2018 shooting at the Noblesville Middle School will be detained in Madison County.

Madison Circuit Court Division 2 Judge Steve Koester ruled Wednesday that the now 18-year-old male will remain incarcerated pending the outcome of new criminal charge of sexual assault against a correctional department worker.

In his order following a Tuesday hearing, Koester reviewed the Hamilton County court documents related to the school shooting in Noblesville.

Koester noted a report by the Hamilton County Juvenile Probation Department that the youth was in a high-risk category to reoffend.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances in this case, the Court cannot say that it is in the best interest of the safety and security of the community for the youth to be released pending the outcome of this new matter," Koester wrote in the order.

"Despite numerous years of intensive rehabilitation at the Department of Correction, the youth now faces a delinquency count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official, a Level 6 felony if committed by an adult," he stated.

A pre-trial conference is set for June 30.

The boy was 13 years old when he walked into Noblesville West Middle School armed with two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

He wounded teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler in the May 2018 attack.

At the time he was sentenced to serve a sentence until he turned 18, but the most recent charges have delayed his release.

The probable cause affidavit filed by the Indiana State Police states on March 20 the youth was meeting with a criminal justice case manager in the Echo Block that houses 24 students.

The case manager was talking to one boy when a second entered her office. The case manager said the teenager charged in the Noblesville school shooting punched her twice in the breast.

