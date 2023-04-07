Noblesville police are investigating a shooting after a male was found dead Thursday night near the driveway of a home.

According to Lt. Bruce Barnes, gunshots were reported minutes after 10:15 p.m. in the 21000 block of Raccoon Court, near East 216th Street and Little Chicago Road, and found the male fatally wounded.

Three people were inside the home at the time. Police said they cooperated with investigators and were released after being interviewed.

Police have not released information about a suspect, but noted the killing does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Noblesville Detective Spencer Flowers at sflowers@noblesville.in.us.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Noblesville shooting not a 'random act,' police say