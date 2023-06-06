Noblesville teenager being transferred to Madison County

Jun. 6—ANDERSON — The teenager arrested and convicted of the 2018 shooting at the Noblesville Middle School is being moved to Madison County.

The now 18-year-old man is being released by the Hamilton County court system and will be transferred to Madison County where he faces a charge of sexual assault against a correctional department worker.

The boy was 13 years old when he walked into Noblesville West Middle School armed with two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

He wounded teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler in the May 2018 attack.

At the time, he was sentenced to serve a sentence until he turned 18, but the most recent charges could result in a delay of his release.

The probable cause affidavit filed by the Indiana State Police states on March 20 the youth was meeting with a criminal justice case manager in the Echo Block that houses 24 students.

The case manager was talking to one boy when a second entered her office. The case manager said the teenager charged in the Noblesville school shooting punched her twice in the breast.

The second teenager laughed and may have seen the incident.

Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix ordered the boy to remain in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center after finding he had assaulted a female counselor at a state facility.

The judge ordered the teen to undergo a psychological evaluation. After that, he will set a new hearing to reconsider whether the teen should be released from detention.

"You are still being treated in the juvenile world," Felix told the teen according to WRTV. "I will continue to interact with this case... The ultimate goal is securing your rehabilitation and the public's safety."

