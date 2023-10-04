Noblesville West shooter due in court
The Noblesville West Middle School shooter is due back in court for a review hearing.
Forza Motorsport finally returns six years after the last installment released. It has fantastic driving physics and AI, but lags in details and variety.
The new term comes at a time when the court finds itself under increased scrutiny over what critics say is a pattern of ethical lapses.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
They look more expensive than they are.
Our first drive of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 where to tell you all about what the four-cylinder-powered SL is like to live with.
The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
From her pink-tastic choices to those "tasteful" Santa outfits, "Mean Girls" costumer Mary Jane Fort explains what inspired her Y2K looks.
Motel One, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains, has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack that saw hackers access customer data. The company said in a brief statement this week that it was the target of a “hacker attack” after a group of unknown perpetrators infiltrated its network with the intent of launching a ransomware attack. While Motel One says the impact of the hack was kept to a “relative minimum” due to unspecified measures that the company took, it confirmed that attackers were able to access some customer data.
The Surface Laptop Go 3 has evolved into a truly compelling compact mid-range laptop.
New battle lines appear to be being drawn up in the European Union between Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and regional users' privacy rights. As it stands, the tech giant is running ads unlawfully in the EU since they target users by tracking and profiling their activity without a valid legal basis.
HMD Global, the phone maker and marketer behind the Nokia mobile phone brand, has launched its very first smartphone manufactured in Europe. The news comes some six months after the Finnish company first revealed it was transitioning some of its manufacturing to Europe to meet a growing demand from enterprises for locally produced hardware to address security and sustainability concerns. HMD Global hadn't revealed where, exactly, it was manufacturing in Europe, with the company telling TechCrunch in February that it was keeping the facility under wraps due to security concerns.
Republicans tried to compare Bowman to the Trump supporters responsible for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Are you oversharing about your kids online? Here's what digital safety experts say.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.
The Rockets general manager found the allegations regarding Kevin Porter Jr. "deeply troubling."
The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.
Toyota's miniature Land Cruiser said to come to market in 2024. Internally called a 'Jimny killer,' could be called Land Hopper.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
The Buick Envista has 20.7 cubic-feet of cargo space. We see how much real-world stuff you can fit back there.