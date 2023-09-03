'Nobody is above the law' Flagler County deputy arrested Saturday for drunk boating

A Flagler County sheriff's deputy was suspended without pay after he was arrested on Saturday by wildlife officers and accused of operating his boat while intoxicated, officials said.

Flagler County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ava Hanner said Sunday Detention Deputy First Class Colin Haggerty, a 13-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers on Saturday following a vessel stop in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Hammock Dunes Bridge.

Haggerty was charged with boating under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Hanner said.

Haggerty got out of jail after posting $1,000 bail, she said.

Haggerty will remain under suspension without pay pending the completion of FWC’s criminal case. Upon completion of the case, an internal investigation will be done by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Professional Standards Unit, Hanner said.

Sheriff Rick Staly said he was disappointed with Haggerty's conduct, citing that it's "everyone's responsibility to drive or boat sober whether on the road or water."

“I warned everyone that there would be extra patrols on the roads and waterways this Labor Day Weekend and reminded drivers and boat operators to have a designated driver or boat captain if they were going to drink this Labor Day weekend," Staly stated in a news release. "No one is above the law, and I am extremely disappointed that DFC Haggerty tarnished his badge and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and our agency.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deputy arrested for boating drunk