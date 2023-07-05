‘Nobody Cares’: GOP Presidential Candidate's Weird Flex Goes Viral

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican running for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, went viral this week for bragging about a skill most voters really aren’t looking for in a candidate.

“Name another presidential candidate who can place 6th in a 5k with a 24 and a half minute run time,” Suarez tweeted. “Go.”

The mayor participated in the Fifth Season 5 km run in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on the Fourth of July. According to results posted online, he placed 87th overall, and sixth among 16 other men in the 45 to 49 age group.

Last month, less than two weeks after announcing his candidacy, Suarez landed in the headlines after he responded to an interviewer, “What’s a Uyghur?” when asked if he planned to discuss China’s human rights abuses against its Uyghur ethnic minority group during his campaign.

Tuesday’s post, viewed more than 1.5 million times, attracted more heat for the mayor:

