'Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden': Judd on border crisis
National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blasts the Biden administration's border policies on 'America's Newsroom.'
Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.
Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, discusses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ approach to immigration and the southern border.
The end of the COVID-19 recession is in sight. If the Atlanta Fed’s real-time estimate of 8.3 percent Q1 growth proves accurate, real GDP is only four-tenths of a percent below the all-time high from Fall 2019. And the vaccinated, post-COVID boom is on the way. Most people have money, and are ready to spend it. Yet unprecedented fiscal and monetary “stimulus” continues. Is persistent inflation around the corner? Inflation and commodity prices are up sharply. The latest Michigan survey shows people expect 3.7 percent inflation next year. Shortages of everything from lumber to semiconductors have raised input prices for businesses, while the percentage of small businesses reporting that they cannot find qualified workers is at a record high. The ingredients are in the pot, and the fire is on. But will the pot boil? Since 2008, observers have warned of imminent inflation, yet inflation has barely budged. Inflation is hard to foresee, because inflation today depends in large part on what people expect of inflation in the future. If businesses expect higher prices and wages next year, they raise prices now. If workers expect higher prices and wages next year, they demand higher wages now. Inflation has been so low for so long that most Americans understandably see persistent inflation as ancient history, and that any blip up today will quickly be reversed. Yet faith that our government will take prompt action to reverse inflation seems increasingly unfounded. The Federal Reserve’s new policy framework and its officials’ speeches are eerily reminiscent of the early 1970s, and repudiate the standard lessons of that experience. One may rightly worry that should inflation emerge, the Fed could repeat mistakes of the 1970s. The Fed has returned to the view that it can and should strive to eliminate “shortfalls” in economic activity. But in the 1970s we learned that economies can run too hot as well as too cold. The Fed intends to deliberately let inflation run above target, in the belief that this will drive up employment, especially among disadvantaged groups. But in the 1970s we learned that there is no lasting trade-off between inflation and employment. Sustainable employment and wages result only from microeconomic efficiency, better incentives, and well-functioning markets. The record employment and fast-rising wages just before COVID-19 struck, especially among disadvantaged groups, were not the result of inflation or of monetary policy. The Fed now believes that the “Phillips curve,” linking inflation and unemployment or output, is “flat” and “anchored,” meaning the Fed can run the economy hot for a long time with little inflation, and that a little inflation will buy a lot of employment, not the stagflation of the 1970s. The Fed has announced that it will delay interest-rate hikes until inflation substantially and persistently exceeds its target, just as it delayed responses in the 1970s. If they return to the beliefs of yore, central bankers are likely to react as before. Inflation will be quickly dismissed as “transitory pressures” or “supply disruptions.” The Fed will respond slowly, always concerned that really nipping inflation will cause too much economic damage. Officials will give lots of speeches, but take little action. Unlike in the 1970s, the Fed now knows how important inflation expectations are. But the Fed seems to think expectations are an external force, unrelated to its actions. Expectations are “anchored,” Fed officials say. Anchored by what? By speeches saying expectations are anchored? The Fed has “tools” to fight inflation, it says. What tools? There is only one tool, but will the Fed use it? Will our Fed, and the government overall, have the stomach to repeat 20 percent interest rates, 10 percent unemployment, disproportionately hitting the vulnerable, just to squelch inflation? Or will our government follow the left-wing advice of 1980, that it’s better to live with inflation than undergo the pain of eliminating it? Moreover, stopping inflation will be harder this time, in the shadow of debt. Federal debt held by the public hovered around 25 percent of GDP throughout the 1970s. It is four times that large, 100 percent of GDP today, and growing. The CBO forecasts unrelenting deficits, and that’s before accounting for the Biden administration’s ambitious spending agenda. If the Federal Reserve were to raise interest rates, that would explode the deficit even more. Five percent interest rates mean an additional 5 percent of GDP or $1 trillion deficit. The Fed will be under enormous pressure not to raise rates. More starkly, any effort to combat inflation will have to involve a swift fiscal adjustment. Inflation comes when people don’t want to hold government bonds, or Fed reserves backed by government bonds, because they don’t trust the government to repay its debts. Stopping inflation now will mean a sharp reduction and reform of entitlement spending programs, a far-reaching pro-growth tax reform, and no more bailouts and stimulus checks. And all this may have to be implemented in a recession. Almost all historic inflation stabilizations required far-reaching fiscal and pro-growth reforms. But the Fed dares not even dare say what its “tool” is, let alone promise any such painful action. Fiscal policy is busy throwing money out the door and incentives out the window. Once people ask the question, how long will they believe that inflation will provoke such a sharp retrenchment? When demand soars and supply is constrained, inflation will rise. When people question policy and find it feckless, they expect more inflation, and inflation grows more and becomes entrenched. Persistent inflation grows suddenly, unexpectedly and intractably, just as it did in the 1970s. Some worry that a burst of inflation will lead the Fed to raise rates and thereby stymie the recovery. It is a far greater worry that the Fed will not react promptly, thereby letting inflation and inflation expectations spiral upwards.
The stock market's sell signals keep mounting but the prices keep rising, leaving investors wondering just what comes next.What's happening: Signs of euphoria abound, suggesting the market is getting overheated — a classic sell sign. But in a market underpinned by the Federal Reserve's limitless money printer, dip buyers have continued to step in and markets are piling on risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The S&P 500 has risen 87% since its low on March 23, 2020, adding $50 trillion worth of value to the index in just over a year, the best 12-month rally since the 1930s.Investors have continued to lever up to plow money into the stock market, borrowing a record $823 billion against their portfolios as of March, according to data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.That's a more than 72% year-over-year increase.The numbers have continued to climb further above January's record of $799 billion.Where it stands: At the beginning of April, the amount of money that had flowed to stocks globally over the past five months had exceeded the inflow seen over the prior 12 years by well over $100 billion, according to data from Bank of America Global Research.The big picture: The sea change in psychology means more investors are making increasingly risky bets and putting more of their money into stocks. Retail traders also are growing their influence in the market, another classic sign a bubble is about to pop.Mom and pop traders now account for almost as much trading as all hedge funds and mutual funds combined, FT reports.Watch this space: Institutional investors, company insiders and hedge funds are all starting to sell.BofA's data show last week its clients had the largest outflows in five months and the fifth-largest on record. Retail clients were the only net buyers.The ratio of company insiders, like CEOs and other top executives, who are selling versus buying stock in their companies is hitting extreme levels, as the insiders unload positions. Yes, but: Selling has proved to be 2021's riskiest wager, Bloomberg notes. The S&P 500 has yet to decline by more than 5% this year and has now gone 211 days without such a decline, per Reuters. Excluding the S&P's five best sessions, the index’s 11% year-to-date gain has been only 2%.That's highly unusual: The S&P 500 has declined at least 5% every 177 calendar days, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, told Reuters.The bottom line: "To try to guess that this is the right time to be out of the market, you may as well go to Las Vegas," Mark Stoeckle, chief executive at Adams Funds, told Bloomberg. "Here’s just as much risk doing that." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Police officers in Newark didn’t fire a single shot in 2020, which means the city did not have to pay to settle police brutality cases, according to NJ.com. Aqeela Sherills, head of the Newark Community Street Team, a group consisting of former offenders working to actively defuse violence in the city’s most violent areas, said “This is significant.”
In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles. Vowing that was “just the beginning,” the lawmakers have turned to other long-standing issues affecting communities of color, from insisting any new recreational marijuana program will benefit those most harmed by the war on drugs, to addressing the impact of racism on public health disparities that were underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of swing-state Democrats has expressed skepticism or outright opposition to the progressive wing’s court-packing proposals. Senator Mark Kelly, representing the swing state of Arizona, told Politico “the more responsible thing to do is to keep it at nine justices.” “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded,” said Colorado Senator Michael Bennet. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she opposes “adding seats that politicize the court.” As other liberal agenda items, such as election and police reform, continue to gain traction, expanding the Supreme Court is a controversial or dead issue among key Senate Democrats, especially for those facing reelection in 2022, as Kelly, Cortez Masto, and Bennet are. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said, “This is in the category of things that couldn’t muster 50 votes and probably couldn’t muster 40 votes.” “We have a historic opportunity to make change here and we should focus on those issues where we can get a majority,” he said. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, former running mate to Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton, says he was “not persuaded” on court packing. Court-packing became a progressive initiative after former President Donald Trump confirmed three conservative justices to the high court. The proposal, introduced by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), and Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.), would expand the bench from nine justices to 13. “The momentum for this effort is going to grow. Especially if the court does drift dramatically, in a direction which is overturning progressive precedent after progressive precedent,” Markey said in an interview. Florida Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, suggested that the GOP is capitalizing on the court-packing hype before the 2022 midterms as a way to target Democratic candidates. Scott said, “I can tell you we do our work over at the NRSC and it’s resonating. The public doesn’t like it. Republicans and Democrats, neither of them like it.” In wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, President Joe Biden has established a 36-member commission to examine court reform. Senate Democrats say they’re waiting for the commission’s recommendation. Ginsburg opposed court expansion, and liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said he believed that adding seats would only undermine the institution’s independence and credibility in the eyes of the American public. Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada instructed Democrats to be “very, very careful in saying we need to expand the Supreme Court.” The number of justices on the Supreme Court has remained constant at nine since the late 19th century.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's declaration that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide is "simply outrageous" and Turkey will respond over coming months, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday. Biden broke on Saturday with decades of carefully calibrated White House comments over the 1915 killings, delighting Armenia and its diaspora but further straining ties between Washington and Ankara, both members of the NATO military alliance. "There will be a reaction of different forms and kinds and degrees in coming days and months," Ibrahim Kalin, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and adviser, told Reuters in an interview.
U.S. states and local governments are raring to tap billions of dollars coming their way in new federal stimulus funding, but are anxiously awaiting guidance to determine whether items on their wish lists are allowed. U.S. Treasury Department guidance is also expected to clarify states' ability to cut taxes and may address using stimulus money to pay off debt. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes, and territories to help repair their coronavirus-damaged budgets and economies.
On Brett Wittwer's last day at work before retiring, the tables were turned. Wittwer, 69, spent 35 years as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, and was used to handing people packages. But on March 26, residents along his mail route were giving him gift bags and boxes filled with goodies. "It was crazy," Wittwer told Good Morning America. "It kind of brings a tear to your eye." Most of his career was spent delivering mail in the Cincinnati area, and when word spread he was going to retire, people along his route used a neighborhood Facebook page to plan a surprise sendoff. They decorated their mailboxes with balloons, and filled them with presents and notes of appreciation. Waiting for him at the end of his route were several neighbors, standing under a "Happy Retirement" banner. One person there was Glenna Weber Stricklett, who told GMA she appreciated Wittwer's work ethic and how he was "always friendly." He was careful with packages, she said, making sure they were safely placed on front porches during all weather conditions. That's why when it was time to say goodbye to Wittwer, so many residents wanted to be involved. "It just kind of came together," Stricklett said. "And it's a nice thing to do for people." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?The death of cities was greatly exaggerated
A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights. Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens' candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security. Baerbock cited China's investment in infrastructure and energy grids through Central Asia to Europe as “brutal power politics.”
A spate of mass shootings in recent months has once again trained the spotlight on how to prevent those tragedies, which garner national headlines and the attention of lawmakers and activists alike. Now, some are questioning whether gun control efforts are too focused on mass shootings rather than smaller-scale, but more prevalent, deaths and suicides by gun. Mass shootings like the 2012 Sandy Hook, which claimed 26 lives, the 2018 Parkland massacre and others scarred the nation and led to efforts to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, but have faced challenges in getting passed into law.
Heart-wrenching images from crematoriums across the country capture the true toll of the virus.
Canada is pushing on several diplomatic fronts against the U.S. state of Michigan's efforts to close a cross-border oil pipeline, the second such dispute since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January, complicating the governments' efforts to work together to lower carbon emissions. Both governments are working to accelerate the energy transition, but their oil industries are interdependent, so a policy shift in one country can affect energy supply, and the political balance, in the other. The United States imports more crude from Canada than any other nation, at about 3.7 million barrels per day, or about 80%of Canada's crude output.
The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March. The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes. Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing. Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union. Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said. Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way." Harris noted she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes. "This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Vice President Kamala Harris on addressing the root causes of migration: "We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/dcOKYcUCX0 pic.twitter.com/pb2PPMxQLt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?The death of cities was greatly exaggerated
Property taxes are generally the most hated of all taxes, and with good reason. As they pay their property-tax bills each year, owners are forced to cut a check and realize the cost of government. From the small-business owner who is struggling to make payroll to the millennial attempting to make his first home purchase, high property-tax burdens affect everyone. In some cases, retirees on fixed incomes can tragically be taxed out of their homes as property-tax bills steadily increase. Addressing the issue of excessive property-tax burdens can be an extremely challenging endeavor at the state level since most real property taxes are levied at the local levels of government and are thus based on the spending levels set by those local governments. However, in our view, state lawmakers in Topeka, Kan., have just perfected the recipe for states across America to address this problem. After passing in the Kansas House and Senate by overwhelming, bipartisan margins, Democratic governor Laura Kelly recently signed the “Truth in Taxation” property-tax reform into law. While Governor Kelly vetoed a similar bill last year during the COVID-shortened session, she likely saw the writing on the wall, with massive margins in support of the reform again this year. The new Kansas Truth in Taxation law reduces the mill levy so that new property valuations produce the same dollar amount of property tax to cities, counties, and school districts as it did the previous year. If local officials want to raise the revenue-neutral mill levy, they must notify citizens of their intent, hold a public hearing to take comment, and take a recorded vote on the entire tax increase. These new requirements thereby close the honesty gap; local officials can no longer pretend to “hold the line” on property-tax rates while taking in large increases from valuation changes. This common-sense policy is based on the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) model policy and the successes of Utah and Tennessee. Under Utah’s Truth in Taxation law, the effective property-tax rate declined 7.5 percent between 2000 and 2018; during that same period, the Kansas effective tax rate jumped 22 percent. Hardworking taxpayers in Kansas can now expect lower effective property-tax rates and a more honest discussion around property-tax burdens in the future. State policy-makers are frequently reminded by their constituents of the painful symptom of high property-tax burdens, but they often misdiagnose the underlying cause: spending growth in cities and counties. Due to decades of unintended consequences, many states originally adopted personal income taxes to “buy down” local property-tax burdens with state revenues. Lest we forget the tale of New Jersey, which in 1965 remarkably had neither an income tax nor a general sales tax. By 1976, it had adopted both, at least in part to reduce local property taxes. Today, after failing to control local spending in towns across New Jersey, the Garden State has some of the highest income-tax rates and sales-tax burdens in the nation — and the third-highest-property-tax burden in America. The status quo is, indeed, a great political deal for progressive local units of government. Spend liberally, and then when the bills come due, send a portion of it to the state capitol — along with your taxpayer-funded lobbyists — and ask for additional revenue sharing from state taxpayers to help socialize the costs. When those localities with tax-and-spend proclivities do not receive the state aid they seek, they can conveniently direct the anger from property taxpayers toward the state capitol. Considering principled and long-term strategies for reducing high property tax-burdens is essential. When policy changes are implemented successfully, states can dramatically improve their economic competitiveness, as well as remove a crushing burden from individual and business property owners who are concerned with the escalation in their property-tax bills. Before Kansas’s recent reforms, Utah and Tennessee received the most attention for their property-tax transparency measures. Since its enactment in 1985, Utah’s Truth in Taxation law has helped the Beehive State maintain a low property-tax burden. As former Utah senator Howard Stephenson, who led the Utah Truth in Taxation effort, said: “Local governments should not receive an automatic 12% revenue increase simply because property valuations increased 12%.” When the law was passed, Utah had the 24th lowest property taxes in the country, but thanks in large part to its Truth in Taxation law, the state has improved to 14th lowest today. This has been one of the policy reforms that has kept Utah at the top economic outlook in America in all 13 editions of the annual Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy’s annual survey puts this in perspective. A commercial property in Richfield, Utah, valued at $1 million with $200,000 in fixtures, paid $16,177 in property tax in 2019. That same property in Iola, Kan., paid $52,830. That’s the power of the transparency and honesty principles of Truth in Taxation. Other states are likely to follow suit as they realize the incredible benefits of having a more predictable and transparent property-tax system that enhances economic competitiveness. In particular, we are watching developments in Lincoln, Neb., where legislators are pursuing their own version of Truth in Taxation this session. Kansas is the latest state to adopt the “gold standard” model to increase accountability and transparency and to address escalating property-tax burdens on behalf of their constituents. More states should follow the lead of Kansas and Utah so they can avoid the fate of New Jersey and other high-tax states. Jonathan Williams is chief economist and executive vice president of policy at the American Legislative Exchange Council. Dave Trabert is the chief executive officer at Kansas Policy Institute.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States stands ready to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, noting that India helped Americans at the start of the health crisis.On Twitter, Biden said, quote: "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."Earlier on Sunday, the White House said the U.S. will immediately provide raw materials to help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine, along with medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to what has been billed a 'COVID tsunami'. Washington said it would also send therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators.The U.S. was under mounting pressure to help India, where oxygen plants are being pushed to the brink. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, as the country set a global record for new COVID-19 infections in a single day. U.S. officials are also actively considering sending India its unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that have not yet been approved for use domestically, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC on Sunday. In India - time is of the essence -- with a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi alone, as its underfunded healthcare system buckles.
QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to reopen California and against stay-at-home directives on May 1, 2020, in San Diego. Photo by Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty ImagesBy this point, almost everyone has heard of QAnon, the conspiracy spawned by an anonymous online poster of enigmatic prophecies. Starting with an initial promise in 2017 that Hillary Rodham Clinton would be imminently arrested, a broad group of interpreters divined a conspiracy that saw President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponents as a global cabal of Satanic pedophiles. Perhaps the greatest success of the conspiracy is its ability to create a shared alternate reality, a reality that can dismiss everything from a decisive election to a deadly pandemic. The QAnon universe lives on – now largely through involvement in local, not national, Republican politics. Moving on from contesting the election, the movement’s new focus is vaccines. The influence of QAnon on pandemic denialism is significant, though the spread of Q in local politics is a source of conflict in many states. Tug of war The conspiracy may have begun on an obscure web forum, but it is now influencing the Republican Party at all levels. A recent Daily Kos/Civiqs poll found that 55% of Republicans believe some element of the conspiracy is true. And in many parts of the country, QAnon supporters are winning elections. From local school boards to city councils, QAnon now has dozens of advocates at nearly every level of local government. While many of these positions hold sway far outside Washington, D.C., the breadth of this movement shows its influence is not likely to wane any time soon. A QAnon supporter is chased by counterprotesters at the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon, on March 28, 2021. John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Not all Republicans are happy with this shift. In South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan and other states, Republican politics are fraught with tensions between QAnon supporters and more traditional conservatives. For instance, in Indiana, local newspaper The Herald Bulletin published a story on March 21, 2021, headlined “Republican tug-o’-war: Factions vie for influence,” reporting that “QAnon believers … showed their support at the Indiana Statehouse in January, holding signs bearing the QAnon phrase ”#WWG1WGA" for ‘Where we go one, we go all.’" Kyle Hupfer, chair of the Indiana GOP, was quoted as saying, “I don’t think QAnon is part of the Republican Party. Leaders need to lead in a fact-based, solution-oriented manner and stick to the actual facts that are proven. Not opinions and not conspiracy theories.” State GOP politicians have promoted QAnon in Arizona through social media posts, although one later apologized for doing so, saying, “Now I think half of them are rather nuts.” In January 2021, the Twitter account of the Republican Party of Hawaii tweeted a defense of QAnon believers. The account also defended a Holocaust denier. The official who posted the tweets was later forced to resign. A similar confrontation has played out in Huntington Beach, California, where the appointed mayor pro tem – or vice mayor – inspired a vote of no confidence for supporting QAnon along with conspiracies against mask-wearing and vaccines. Part of the conversation Many QAnon proponents post-election have worked to reframe the COVID-19 vaccines not as the solution to a global pandemic but as an attempt by a cabal to control the minds of a hapless world. Opposing mask mandates, vaccines and lockdowns have been effective campaigns for QAnon as it mobilizes anti-government sentiment common among the conservative base of the Republican Party. These efforts appear to be coalescing around bans on making vaccines mandatory. Missouri’s Republican-led Senate recently voted to ban so-called vaccine passports, and Texas, Florida, Idaho and Utah have all passed similar legislation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking for similar legislation. It is unclear to what extent these bans were influenced by QAnon. But they do echo the opposition to masks and vaccines that have shaped the conspiracy. In California, a recall campaign against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has targeted his COVID-19 response. The campaign was initially organized by people affiliated with both right-wing militias and QAnon supporters. These tweets in late January, one of which expressed sympathy for QAnon believers, led to the resignation of the head of the Hawaii Republican Party. Screenshot, Hawaii Free Press Not going away Yotam Ophir, a communications scholar at the University at Buffalo, has studied QAnon. He told me that he doesn’t “see a reason to believe the conspiracy will go away anytime soon.” Part of this is that QAnon has deep historical roots in a variety of other conspiracies, including a centuries-old anti-Semitic conspiracy of a blood libel. The flexibility of the conspiracy has also proved resilient within a shifting political landscape. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Perhaps the biggest threat posed by QAnon is articulated by Lindsay Schubiner, a program director at the Western States Center in Portland, Oregon, which works to support democracy and challenge white nationalism. “Bigoted conspiracy theories like QAnon have an enormous influence on the context in which local government operates,” Schubiner told me. “Democratic governance is hard to achieve if we don’t live in a shared reality, and that’s as true on the local level as it is on the national level.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophie Bjork-James, Vanderbilt University. Read more:Support for QAnon is hard to measure – and polls may overestimate it‘Deprogramming’ QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place Sophie Bjork-James does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
If the nation is in the midst of a historic reckoning on racism, most leaders of the Republican Party are not participating. On the day last week that a jury convicted the police officer who killed George Floyd, Republicans in Washington focused much of their energy on condemning the longest-serving Black woman in Congress. In the days since, former President Donald Trump attacked what he called the “racist rants” of basketball icon LeBron James.