'Nobody had to die:' Murder trial against Trotwood man starts in Dayton

Jul. 27—A jury trial against a man accused of shooting and killing another during an armed robbery in 2019 began Monday with prosecutors saying that the victim didn't have to die.

Dylan Dugan, 26, of Trotwood, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with counts of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and kidnapping.

He is charged in connection to the Sept. 19, 2019 killing of Mitchel "Max" Miller, 28, at an apartment in Kettering.

Dugan was charged along with Marcus Casey, Deverono Somerset, Terrence Bogan and Khanaei Head in the case, but the trial that began Monday is only for Dugan.

Prosecutors said the men's plan was for them to rob Miller, who sold drugs. Prosecutors said four of the men stormed into the apartment with masks on and two men had guns and they took what they wanted.

"Nobody had to die," prosecutors said during opening arguments. "But the defendant Dylan Dugan had a different idea altogether. And as all the others are running out the door, and things are starting to quiet down, Dugan fires one shot directly at Max."

Prosecutors said Miller was fatally shot in the shoulder.

The defense for Dugan said Monday during their portion of opening arguments that prosecutors have no evidence that Dugan was the one who shot the gun that killed Miller.

"None of the witnesses are going to be able to identify Dylan Dugan," the defense said.

The defense said that Dugan's co-defendants pinned the blame on Dugan to help themselves with their own legal troubles.

The trial is expected to last throughout the week.