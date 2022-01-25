Nobody hurt in Poplar Grove Middle School construction site explosion, Franklin police say
Nobody was hurt after a temporary storage container exploded on campus at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin, police reported.
The container was in a construction area on campus, the Franklin Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The blast did not damage the school and the fire is out.
#HappeningNow No injuries, no damage to Poplar Grove Middle School after a temporary storage container exploded in an on-campus construction area. The fire is out, students have been released to their classes, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 25, 2022
Students were released to their classes and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, police said. No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning.
