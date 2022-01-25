Nobody hurt in Poplar Grove Middle School construction site explosion, Franklin police say

Nobody was hurt after a temporary storage container exploded on campus at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin, police reported.

The container was in a construction area on campus, the Franklin Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The blast did not damage the school and the fire is out.

Students were released to their classes and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, police said. No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning.

