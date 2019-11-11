Nobody Knows Nothin' at Psychological Extremes



"When everybody knows something is so, nobody knows nothin.'" --Andy Grove*









As Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) bailed out on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) common shares recently, selling spread as traders and algorithms begged on more selling. The research analysts who follow Occidental have become even more negative and have adjusted their overwhelming bearishness to the highest level of negativity since at least 2004 (see chart below).





Source: Bloomberg.

There are two psychological extremes in the stock market. First, when a group of stocks has an unusually long streak of success, the success gets extrapolated way out into the future. In effect, the massive crowd "knows that something is so." Second, groups of stocks which stay in the doghouse a long time or suffer a huge price decline in an uninterrupted fashion become nearly universally hated.

Is there anyone who doesn't "know" how much technology has affected our lives? If you didn't "know" better, you'd think that you should put all your money into data analytics and artificial intelligence. Unfortunately for investors, technology doesn't make the top 20 industries which will be prospered by the aging of our largest adult population group (see chart below).

We consider the Wall Street research analysts to be very representative of measuring "when everyone knows something is so." See the analysts' consensus on stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Salesforce (CRM), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and Facebook (FB) below:

We'd like to argue that investors are running the risk of "knowing nothin'." Where will the additional enthusiasm for these popular stocks come from?

Here is the chart of energy in the S&P 500 Index:

Everyone knows how bad energy stocks have done the last five years and how much excitement electric cars have created. We believe smart money investors inside and outside the industry have taken notice. Icahn bought a sizable stake in Occidental. Chevron (CVX) offered $33 billion to buy Anadarko Petroleum and got outbid by Occidental at $38 billion.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) were happy to provide $10 billion of capital in exchange for preferred shares yielding 8% and providing 80 million warrants to buy Occidental common shares at $62.50. Be reminded, he did the same thing for Goldman Sachs (GS) in late 2008 and Bank of America (BAC) in 2010. At that time, the analysts thought the banks were lousy investments because they all "knew" the recovery would take too long.

If you want a better feel in understanding why Occidental wanted Anadarko, click on the link to Chevron's presentation when they thought they had sealed their acquisition of Anadarko before Occidental stepped in.