Nobody knows when war ends but excessive scepticism can be harmful – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, states that no one knows when the war in Ukraine will end, but Ukrainians can bring this moment closer if they do everything necessary for the victory.

Source: press conference of the President

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether he can confirm that the war will not end in 2024, since Western leaders, mainly German chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov regiment, forecast that the war may last for years.

Quote: "Will the war end in 2024? I think no one knows the answer. Even these respected people, our commanders or Western partners – when they say that the war will last for many years, they don’t really know. This is dialogue, these are thoughts. Thoughts are very often different from reality."

More details: The President brought up an example of the "three day triumph of a sick person", meaning that Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor state, planned to occupy Ukraine in three days. He remarked that he does not compare Putin’s thoughts to those of "respected people".

Quote: "The war, the victory, the stagnation depend on a lot of decisions, many risks, many directions, but, above all, on us. If we do not lose our resilience, then we will end the war earlier. If we do not lose our spirit.

We can live with scepticism but we can lose our country by being too sceptical. And I am not ready for this. And I know that there are a lot of people like me, there are millions. We are not ready to give away our country. It will be like that from the first day until the last. If we preserve all the goals we have, everything we have, everything we can and make a lot more than each of us is capable of, then I am sure we can bring this victory closer".

