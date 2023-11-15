Nobody picked up child after school — then came grim discovery at Texas home, cops say

Investigators made a disturbing discovery at a Texas home after school officials raised concerns, according to police.

When the school day ended on Tuesday, Nov. 14, a child was left waiting for a ride home that never came, the Houston Police Department said in a news release.

The child is 8 years old, officials told KPRC.

According to investigators, when staff noticed nobody had come for the student, officers with the Houston Independent School District went to the parents’ home on the city’s southwest side but had “no success.”

At about 8 p.m., Houston police officers arrived at the home and decided to enter, because the situation seemed “dangerous,” KTRK reported.

Officers found a man and woman dead inside, the release said.

The woman was lying on the dining room floor, having suffered blunt force trauma and wounds to her neck, according to police. Officers found the man dead in another room of the house.

An investigation is ongoing, but police believe the man and woman likely died in a murder-suicide, the department said on X, formerly Twitter.

The child is in the custody of Harris County Child Protective Services, the release said.

Man accused of choking dog is shot to death by animal’s owner, Texas police say

Couple moved body from home to home in years-long Social Security scheme, OK cops say

Mom and dad killed in front of teen daughter during shootout at party, Texas cops say

Missing man found dead in chimney a month after tenant heard cries for help, NE cops say