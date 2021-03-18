Nobody streams it better? Carole Bayer Sager's songs join Hipgnosis playlist

FILE PHOTO: Lyricist Carole Bayer Sager arrives to the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, famed for the James Bond theme "Nobody Does It Better", has become the latest artist to sell her catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, as a surge in streaming makes up for concert earnings lost to the pandemic.

London-listed Hipgnosis did not disclose the size of the deal in its announcement on Thursday, although it has said the year had got off to its "strongest start ever".

COVID-19 has prompted musicians to monetise their older work by selling tracks and albums as the global health crisis has all but shut down live concerts.

"This is one of the most important deals we have ever made," Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis said in a statement on its latest deal.

Carole Bayer Sager has written and produced songs for a host of artists from Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand to Ray Charles and Whitney Houston, winning an Oscar, a Grammy and three Golden Globe awards, as well enjoying a successful solo career in the 1970s.

Her best known work includes the lyrics for "Nobody Does It Better," which was the theme song for the 1977 James Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me," and "Heartlight" by Neil Diamond.

"Hearing his (Mercuriadis's) plans to keep these songs aliveand bring them to a new generation of listeners, excited me and convinced me now was the right time to allow a new custodian to take charge of their future," Bayer Sager said.

Hipgnosis has also sealed deals this year with Neil Young and Shakira, as well as Metallica producer Bob Rock.

Bob Dylan last year sold his entire back catalogue of more than 600 songs, including classics, such as 1965's "Like a Rolling Stone," to Universal Music Group's publishing arm.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Are you insane?' Some Gazans shun COVID-19 vaccination

    Waiting for her COVID-19 vaccination in a Gaza clinic, Leena Al-Tourk, a 28-year-old Palestinian lawyer, recalled the social pressure she faced in the conservative enclave for getting the shot. Just 8,500 people have turned out to be vaccinated in Gaza according to an official, even though the enclave of two million people has received around 83,300 vaccine doses since February donated by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX programme. Suspicion of the vaccines runs deep in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza, which has registered over 57,000 coronavirus infections and 572 deaths, and which recently relaxed lockdown restrictions.

  • The Talk 's Sharon Osbourne Slams Leah Remini's Claims of Using Derogatory Language Toward Co-Hosts

    After new allegations surface from Leah Remini, Sharon Osbourne remains “unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies” surrounding her experience on The Talk.

  • ECB's Lagarde warns stimulus may take some time to show up

    The European Central Bank may need some time before the recently agreed acceleration in the pace of money printing, part of its efforts to cushion the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, becomes apparent, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. Investors have been scrutinising the ECB's weekly purchase data for evidence of the central bank's effort to stem a rise in borrowing costs on bond markets, largely driven by higher inflation expectations in the United States. The ECB agreed last week to "significantly" increase its bond purchases to hold yields down, but Lagarde said it will be a while before this move shows up in the weekly bond-buying figures.

  • NFL rumors: Buccaneers among teams 'inquiring' about Patriots free agent James White

    Could another one of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates end up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency?

  • Report: Chiefs interested in bringing back C Austin Reiter

    Contrary to earlier reports a reunion between the Chiefs and Reiter might be in the works.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is preparing to drop a helicopter from its belly and watch it fly on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is set to lift off from the Martian surface in April. It will be a "Wright Brothers moment" in space.

  • Fox Corp. Exec Viet Dinh Plays Down Speculation He’s Making Big Decisions at Company

    The chief legal officer of Fox Corporation tried to throw cold water on growing speculation that he has taken on a broader role at the company, making decisions about the company on behalf of its CEO Lachlan Murdoch,. In an interview with David Lat, writer of the Substack newsletter “Original Jurisdiction,” Viet Dinh, Fox Corp.’s […]

  • Outrage as 172 Republicans vote to oppose Violence Against Women Act

    House of Representatives votes through bill to reauthorise Violence Against Women Act day after Atlanta spa shootings

  • China summons technology firms over voice software security

    Chinese authorities summoned 11 companies including Alibaba and Tencent for talks regarding the security of voice software, as Beijing steps up scrutiny over the internet sector. The internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China said Thursday that the talks were about security assessments of technology used in voice-based social media and deepfake technology that can potentially manipulate and create synthetic audio content of people speaking. The move comes as authorities in recent months have increased oversight over technology firms in the country, over concerns of anticompetitive behavior.

  • General public will have access to COVID-19 vaccine April 19

    The general public will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • US media outlets pushed Russian disinformation about Biden in the 2020 election, intelligence report says

    A National Intelligence Council report says that Kremlin-led influence actors sought out prominent US media figures to amplify anti-Biden stories.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Disneyland set to reopen next month after being closed for a year

    Park will be capped at around 15 per cent capacity to start with

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip

    In 2018, Osbourne said the Duchess of Sussex ‘doesn’t look Black’

  • Europe and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.

    "Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults," The Associated Press reports. "But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns." Truly what on earth is happening with Europe pic.twitter.com/UaVooXTAzT — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 12, 2021 "Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday. "They simply took their eye off the ball." Health experts say America's much more successful vaccination campaign could blunt a Europe-like resurgence, but the U.S. should also view Europe as a cautionary tale. Brazil is also being roiled by its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, CNN reports. Brazil's latest #COVID19 wave is becoming tragic beyond measure. has "plunged into crisis". Patients are dying waiting for ICU beds. #P1 variant is 2-2.5x faster transmission. More younger 20-30s patients now dying, unlike before. Thx @MattRiversCNNpic.twitter.com/zqEzlav4Ix — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 17, 2021 And the U.S. isn't immune — yet. "After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged" in the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, The Washington Post reports. A majority of Americans 65 and over have been vaccinated, which should keep the hospitalization and fatality numbers down, but the variants — especially the more contagious, deadlier B.1.1.7 strain first found in Britain — are a worrisome wild card. Europe didn't get slammed until more than half of new cases were from the U.K. variant, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm tells the Post. "What Europe is telling us is that we haven't yet begun to see the impact of B.1.1.7 here." America's best option, health experts say, is combining mitigation measures — masks, social distancing, vigilance — with an urgent vaccination effort. "I think it is a race against time," Dr. Stephen Thomas at Upstate Medical University tells The New York Times. "Every single person that we can get vaccinated or every single person that we can get a mask on is one less opportunity that a variant has." Dr. Amesh Adalja at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees. "Vaccination with no speed limit, 24/7, that's what's going to protect us from what's happening in Europe," he told AP. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachGlobal demand for gasoline peaked in 2019, won't hit that level again, International Energy Agency forecasts

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.