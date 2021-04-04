Nobody in Texas is asking to ban all guns. We just want common sense from leaders

·3 min read

Public schools foster racism

Systemic racism is alive and well in our public school system. Failure in math and English is rampant in minority school districts. This is the biggest obstacle for breaking the cycle of poverty. Minorities are systematically forced into underperforming schools with no choice. Most minority families do not have a realistic alternative.

If we really want to solve the social and economic differences between ethnic groups, we need to start with reform of our public school system.

- Ricardo O. Schulz, Fort Worth

Fast train trips would be great

Wednesday’s front-page story, “With US serious about high-speed rail, Texas could be near head of line,” was interesting. It will probably never happen in my lifetime, but I have always wished for a high-speed rail system serving our area.

It would be a dream to be able to hop on a fast train and go visit Galveston on a day trip or go down to Padre Island for a few days without wearing yourself out on that very long drive.

- Linda Vann, Euless

We need sane gun measures

Every time a Democrat is elected president, Americans buy more semi-automatic weapons. Every time there is a mass murder event, Americans buy more semi-automatic weapons. Every time a gun control advocate proposes sensible gun control and ownership laws, Americans buy more weapons.

Gov. Greg Abbott wants to declare Texas a “Second Amendment sanctuary state,” even as 85% of Americans support background checks on all gun sales, 79% support background checks at gun shows and private sales and 64% of Republicans support a ban on assault-style weapons.

More than 100 Americans die from a gun every day. Americans want their representatives to do what they were elected to do: follow the will of most constituents and pass these measures.

- Victoria Kemp, Granbury

We just want common sense

Fort Worth has to elect a mayor to advocate for commonsense gun safety measures. It starts here for us.

- Sandra Soria, Fort Worth

Immigration problem complex

A March 25 letter to the editor (9A) had the correct subheadline — “No simple immigration fix” — but the text was disingenuous. The U.S. takes in more legal immigrants than any other country. Legal immigrants have a reasonable path to citizenship that has worked well for many years.

What is happening on our southern border is a humanitarian crisis caused by the administration’s failure to understand more than one dimension of the immigration problem. President Joe Biden and his advisers are OK with the significant collateral human damage caused by their anti-Donald Trump policies, just as long as large numbers of these immigrants make it across our border illegally. The collateral damage includes human trafficking, drug trafficking, rape, murder and abandoned innocent children.

- Chris Sanford, Burleson

Look at the bigger picture

John M. Crisp’s “Have we lost the battle on climate change?” (March 31, 11A) sounded like something I would have written five or six years ago. I thought climate change depended on my personal actions, until I realized that broader systemic change is necessary. Our personal carbon footprints play a role in changing the culture, but the massive change to our energy systems requires a movement.

That movement needs your voice telling your representatives that climate solutions matter to you. Organizations such as Citizens’ Climate Lobby empower everyday citizens to speak up about measures such as carbon pricing. Your voice makes a difference.

- Breanna Cooke, Dallas

Texas can lead on climate

As noted in the March 19 front-page story, “Lawmakers in Austin clash over electricity repricing, customer impact after winter storm,” Texas legislators are enacting regulations to protect the grid from severe weather events like the one in February. However, they can and should do more.

Most researchers have concluded that greenhouse gas emissions contribute to these unprecedented weather events. We need to unleash Texas innovation to reduce carbon emissions. House Concurrent Resolution 22 asks legislators to recognize the scientific consensus that human-caused climate change is real and to support measures to reduce emissions. Encourage your representative to support it.

- Daniel DeWilde, Fort Worth

Recommended Stories

  • USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • A piece of burning debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket crashed down on a Washington state farm, authorities said

    The Falcon 9 pressure vessel seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week landed on farmland and left a 4-inch dent in the ground.

  • Air Force general says of Army’s long range precision fires goal: ‘It’s stupid’

    The head of Air Force Global Strike Command had some harsh words about the Army's plan to base long-range missiles in the Pacific.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • 22 ancient Pharaoh mummies encased in glass pods and riding gold war chariots paraded through Egypt's capital in a spectacular procession

    Each mummy was carried in a glass capsule with shock-absorbers so that the ancient royals didn't get damaged during the journey to a new museum.

  • Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

    Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic flights until April 12 and on international flights until April 19 as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to rise. Under the restrictions, passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival and undergo random testing for COVID-19. Israeli travellers who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel will not need to be quarantined following a bilateral agreement on tourism between the two countries.

  • Amazon apologises for wrongly denying drivers need to urinate in bottles

    The online shopping giant falsely claimed its drivers were not forced at times to urinate in bottles.

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • Boaters rescued just in time as water overtakes vessel on Louisiana lake, officials say

    An onlooker spotted the men waving for help.

  • Heat continue home dominance over Cavaliers with 115-101 win

    Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers and the Miami Heat continued their home dominance over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 115-101 victory Saturday night. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Ariza scored 15 points and Jimmy Butler added 15 points and 11 assists as the Heat won their 20th straight against the Cavaliers in Miami. Robinson hit his first four 3-pointers as Miami shot 10 for 21 from long range in the first half and led 67-54 at halftime.

  • MLB pulls 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia in the wake of the new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Friday that the league "opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • Companies back moratorium on deep sea mining

    A long-running dispute over plans to start mining the ocean floor has suddenly flared up.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.

  • US lifts Trump-era sanctions against ICC prosecutor

    The sanctions against top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda were imposed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming Officers

    Getty/Facebook Two weeks before he allegedly rammed his car into two police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, Noah Green posted an article on his Facebook page titled, “Lull Before the Storm.”“An Intro to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it. Satan’s rule over us is up,” the 25-year-old’s apocalyptic post said, linking to an article from Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.Green’s social media posts suggest he was spiraling in the lead up to the attack on Friday. On the eve of his alleged assault, his brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post, he sent a worrying text after leaving the apartment where they lived together for the past few months.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot,” the text reportedly read. That message—and the deadly attack that occurred less than 24 hours later—capped off a period that was riddled with red flags. Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building BarricadeAs congressional staff grabbed lunch on Friday, Green allegedly rammed his dark blue sedan into two officers guarding a barricade on a road outside the Capitol.He then jumped out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, prompting them to fatally shoot him. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that Green was the suspect, though he has not yet been officially identified by police. One Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans, died, and a second officer was left hospitalized. He was said to be in stable condition late Friday.Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police before the attack and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot. She said that, while an investigation was ongoing, it did not appear to be “terrorism-related.”Green’s social media posts last month described searching for “a spiritual journey” within the Nation of Islam, a religious Muslim sect that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group for its “bizarre theology of innate black superiority over whites” and “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric.”In a statement on Saturday, Green’s family expressed sympathy for the officer who was killed on Friday, and said they were “just as taken aback as the rest of the nation from this horrific event.” Still, the family said, Green suffered from depression and potential mental illness, and had “likely fell ill to the multitude of problematic situations that surround us in today’s society.” They also suggested head injuries he sustained playing football may have contributed to his mental state. Nothing indicated a clear motive for targeting the police, nor the U.S. Capitol building located hours from both the Indianapolis apartment he had recently lived in, and the semi-rural part of Virginia he grew up in.In two lengthy March 17 posts on Green’s Facebook profile, which was taken down shortly after the incident, Green wrote about losing his job and being unwittingly drugged. He said it was a “major goal” to meet Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.There was no immediate indication that Friday’s attack was religiously motivated, and the Nation of Islam’s Virginia branch and D.C. headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Green wrote about suffering unspecified setbacks in his life recently.“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote in the March 17 post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”Despite the lack of a job, he posted an image of a certificate that said he’d donated $1,085 to the Nation of Islam as a “Saviours’ Day 2021” gift.Green’s brother, Brendan, told the Post that Noah had become paranoid in 2019 and accused football teammates of drugging him with Xanax. He moved out to his own apartment and then abruptly moved to Indianapolis, where he believed there were intruders getting into his apartment. It was around that time that Brendan said he flew out to see his brother and realized his “mind didn’t seem right.”More recently, his brother said, Green up and moved to Botswana and suggested he had tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a car. After he returned home, Noah Green appeared to view the Nation of Islam as a way to keep himself anchored. In his most recent social media posts, Green wrote that he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”He posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business, but his path was “thwarted.” Green wrote that he partially blamed his setbacks on the “array of concerning symptoms” he suffered as “side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly”—perhaps alluding to the alleged incident in 2019. Noah Green played football for Christopher Newport University and graduated in 2019. CNU Green played football in high school, and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and two sisters. He grew up in a semi-rural area in Covington, Virginia. Calls to his siblings and parents went unanswered on Friday.Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.In the Christopher Newport bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was Malcolm X.Friends appeared shocked that the outgoing, football-playing, marketing student they knew was the same person they saw being stretchered from the Capitol on Friday.“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.It was unclear from his Facebook page how recently he became involved with Nation of Islam. Older posts centered around football and college rather than religion. His grandmother, who died in 2019 from a long illness, was Baptist, her obituary said.But, by March, Green’s posts appeared to be consumed by religious warnings about the end days.“I encourage everyone to study Revelations, study the signs of the end times, study who the beast is, study who the anti-Christ is, study who the false prophet is, and study the created images during those times. The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote on March 17, before ominously ending the post with, “We have a little time.”Court records in Indiana, where he temporarily lived in an Indianapolis apartment, show that he sought to change his name recently. In December 2020, he filed a petition to legally change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad. But after he failed to show up for a hearing earlier this week and the court apparently did not hear from him, the matter was dismissed and the case declared “closed.”—with reporting by Pilar MelendezRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mass. delegation reacts to DC officer death

    The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is reacting after a U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was injured Friday when a vehicle drove past an access point at the Capitol, ramming the two officers.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.