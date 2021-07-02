‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin

GILLIAN FLACCUS
·10 min read

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Ben DuVal knelt in a barren field near the California-Oregon border and scooped up a handful of parched soil as dust devils whirled around him and birds flitted between empty irrigation pipes.

DuVal’s family has farmed the land for three generations, and this summer, for the first time ever, he and hundreds of others who rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake aren't getting any water from it at all.

As farmland goes fallow, Native American tribes along the 257-mile-long (407-kilometer) river that flows from the lake to the Pacific watch helplessly as fish that are inextricable from their diet and culture die in droves or fail to spawn in shallow water.

Just a few weeks into summer, a historic drought and its on-the-ground consequences are tearing communities apart in this diverse basin filled with flat vistas of sprawling alfalfa and potato fields, teeming wetlands and steep canyons of old-growth forests.

Competition over the water from the river that snakes through it has always been intense. But this summer there is simply not enough, and the farmers, tribes and wildlife refuges that have long competed for every drop now face a bleak and uncertain future together.

“Everybody depends on the water in the Klamath River for their livelihood. That’s the blood that ties us all together. ... They want to have the opportunity to teach their kids to fish for salmon just like I want to have the opportunity to teach my kids how to farm," DuVal said of the downriver Yurok and Karuk tribes. “Nobody’s coming out ahead this year. Nobody’s winning.”

With the decadeslong conflict over water rights reaching a boiling point, those living the nightmare worry the Klamath Basin's unprecedented drought is a harbinger as global warming accelerates.

“For me, for my family, we see this as a direct result of climate change,” said Frankie Myers, vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe, which is monitoring a massive fish kill where the river enters the ocean. “The system is crashing, not just for Yurok people ... but for people up and down the Klamath Basin, and it’s heartbreaking.”

ROOTS OF A CRISIS

Twenty years ago, when water feeding the farms was drastically reduced amid another drought, the crisis became a national rallying cry for the political right, and some protesters breached a fence and opened the main irrigation canal in violation of federal orders.

But today, as reality sinks in, many irrigators reject the presence of anti-government activists who have once again set up camp. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, irrigators who are at risk of losing their farms and in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

Some farmers are getting some groundwater from wells, blunting their losses, and a small number who get flows from another river will have severely reduced water for just part of the summer. Everyone is sharing what water they have.

"It’s going to be people on the ground, working together, that’s going to solve this issue,” said DuVal, president of the Klamath Water Users Association. “What can we live with, what can those parties live with, to avoid these train wrecks that seem to be happening all too frequently?”

Meanwhile, toxic algae is blooming in the basin's main lake — vital habitat for endangered suckerfish — a month earlier than normal, and two national wildlife refuges that are a linchpin for migratory birds on the Pacific Flyway are drying out. Environmentalists and farmers are using pumps to combine water from two stagnant wetlands into one deeper to prevent another outbreak of avian botulism like the one that killed 50,000 ducks last summer.

The activity has exposed acres of arid, cracked landscape that likely hasn't been above water for thousands of years.

“There’s water allocated that doesn’t even exist. This is all unprecedented. Where do you go from here? When do you start having the larger conversation of complete unsustainability?” said Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, who counts dead juvenile chinook salmon every day on the lower Klamath River.

“When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation," she said of the salmon. "If we have another year like we're seeing now, extinction is what we're talking about.”

The extreme drought has exacerbated a water conflict that traces its roots back more than a century.

Beginning in 1906, the federal government reengineered a complex system of lakes, wetlands and rivers in the 10 million-acre (4 million-hectare) Klamath River Basin to create fertile farmland. It built dikes and dams to block and divert rivers, redirecting water away from a natural lake spanning the California-Oregon border.

Evaporation then reduced the lake to one-quarter of its former size and created thousands of arable acres in an area that had been underwater for millennia.

In 1918, the U.S. began granting homesteads on the dried-up parts of Tule Lake. Preference was given to World War I and World War II veterans, and the Klamath Reclamation Project quickly became an agricultural powerhouse. Today, farmers there grow everything from mint to alfalfa to potatoes that go to In 'N Out Burger, Frito-Lay and Kettle Foods.

Water draining off the fields flowed into national wildlife refuges that continue to provide respite each year for tens of thousands of birds. Within the altered ecosystem, the refuges comprise a picturesque wetland oasis nicknamed the Everglades of the West that teems with white pelicans, grebes, herons, bald eagles, blackbirds and terns.

Last year, amid a growing drought, the refuges got little water from the irrigation project. This summer, they will get none.

SPEAKING FOR THE FISH

While in better water years, the project provided some conservation for birds, it did not do the same for fish — or for the tribes that live along the river.

The farmers draw their water from the 96-square-mile (248-square-kilometer) Upper Klamath Lake, which is also home to suckerfish. The fish are central to the Klamath Tribes' culture and creation stories and were for millennia a critical food source in a harsh landscape.

In 1988, two years after the tribe regained federal recognition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed two species of suckerfish that spawn in the lake and its tributaries as endangered. The federal government must keep the extremely shallow lake at a minimum depth for spawning in the spring and to keep the fish alive in the fall when toxic algae blooms suck out oxygen.

This year, amid exceptional drought, there was not enough water to ensure those levels and supply irrigators. Even with the irrigation shutoff, the lake's water has fallen below the mandated levels — so low that some suckerfish were unable to reproduce, said Alex Gonyaw, senior fish biologist for the Klamath Tribes.

The youngest suckerfish in the lake are now nearly 30 years old, and the tribe's projections show both species could disappear within the next few decades. It says even when the fish can spawn, the babies die because of low water levels and a lack of oxygen. The tribe is now raising them in captivity and has committed to “speak for the fish" amid the profound water shortage.

“I don't think any of our leaders, when they signed the treaties, thought that we'd wind up in a place like this. We thought we'd have the fish forever," said Don Gentry, Klamath Tribes chairman. “Agriculture should be based on what's sustainable. There's too many people after too little water.”

But with the Klamath Tribes enforcing their senior water rights to help suckerfish, there is no extra water for downriver salmon — and now tribes on different parts of the river find themselves jockeying for the precious resource.

The Karuk Tribe last month declared a state of emergency, citing climate change and the worst hydrologic conditions in the Klamath River Basin in modern history. Karuk tribal citizen Aaron Troy Hockaday Sr. used to fish for salmon at a local waterfall with a traditional dip net. But he says he hasn't caught a fish in the river since the mid-1990s.

“I got two grandsons that are 3 and 1 years old. I’ve got a baby grandson coming this fall. I’m a fourth-generation fisherman, but if we don’t save that one fish going up the river today, I won’t be able to teach them anything about our fishing,” he said. “How can I teach them how to be fishermen if there’s no fish?”

‘IT’S LIKE A BIG, DARK CLOUD’

The downstream tribes’ problems are compounded by hydroelectric dams, separate from the irrigation project, that block the path of migrating salmon.

In most years, the tribes 200 miles (320 kilometers) to the southwest of the farmers, where the river reaches the Pacific, ask the Bureau of Reclamation to release pulses of extra water from Upper Klamath Lake. The extra flows mitigate outbreaks of a parasitic disease that proliferates when the river is low.

This year, the federal agency refused those requests, citing the drought.

Now, the parasite is killing thousands of juvenile salmon in the lower Klamath River, where the Karuk and Yurok tribes have coexisted with them for millennia. Last month, tribal fish biologists determined 97% of juvenile spring chinook on a critical stretch of the river were infected; recently, 63% of fish caught in research traps near the river's mouth have been dead.

The die-off is devastating for people who believe they were created to safeguard the Klamath River's salmon and who are taught that if the salmon disappear, their tribe is not far behind.

“Everybody's been promised something that just does not exist anymore," said Holt, the Yurok fisheries expert. “We are so engrained within our environment that we do see these changes, and these changes make us change our way of life. Most people in the world don't get to see that direct correlation — climate change means less fish, less food."

Hundreds of miles to the northeast, near the river's source, some of the farmers who are seeing their lives upended by the same drought now say a guarantee of less water — but some water — each year would be better than the parched fields they have now. And there is concern that any problems in the river basin — even ones caused by a drought beyond their control — are blamed on a way of life they also inherited.

“I know turning off the project is easy,” said Tricia Hill, a fourth-generation farmer who returned to take over the family farm after working as an environmental lawyer.

“But sometimes the story that gets told ... doesn't represent how progressive we are here and how we do want to make things better for all species. This single-species management is not working for the fish — and it's destroying our community and hurting our wildlife.”

DuVal's daughter also dreams of taking over her family's farm someday. But DuVal isn't sure he and his wife, Erika, can hang onto it if things don't change.

“To me it’s a like a big, dark cloud that follows me around all the time. It's depressing knowing that we had a good business and that we had a plan on how we’re going to grow our farm and to be able to send my daughters to a good college," said DuVal. “And that plan just unravels further and further with every bad water year.”

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Men who grabbed Chris Whitty in online video apologise after one of them gets sacked from job

    Lewis Hughes, 24, apologises after being sacked from his estate agent job

  • Lou Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Lou Williams (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/01/2021

  • Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

    Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. “I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said.

  • California mother charged in killings of her 3 children

    An East Los Angeles woman was charged Wednesday with killing her three children, including a baby, earlier this week. Sandra Chico, 28, appeared in court but a judge postponed until next month her arraignment on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death. “In an instant, three innocent children were taken from us and we are crestfallen,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

  • Score Up to Half-Off the Prettiest Wedding Guest Dresses at Lulus, This Weekend Only

    From floral minis to satin midi dresses—all under $100.

  • Timelapse: Gummy bears liquify in Canadian heat

    According to the eyewitness, it took only one hour for this meltdown on Wednesday."The sour cherry gummies are much more resilient," Jody Majko said in a description associated with the video.The heat dome, a weather phenomenon trapping heat and blocking other weather systems from moving in, weakened as it moved east but it was still intense enough to set records from Alberta to Manitoba, said David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a government agency.It was unclear what triggered the heat dome but climate change looks to be a contributor, given the heatwave's duration and extremes, Phillips said.

  • Flash flooding causes dangerous driving conditions

    Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Greeley, Colorado, which turned roads into rivers. Motorists who were out dangerously navigated the flooded streets.

  • Climate change: Extremes committee validates Antarctic record heat

    A temperature of +18.3C on the continent last year is recognised but an even hotter claim is rejected.

  • Unpacking Arkansas senators' support for deregulating gun silencers

    Arkansas Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton are throwing their weight behind a bill designed to deregulate sales of gun suppressors (aka silencers), despite a track record of similar bills failing to gain traction.Background: In mid-June, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) reintroduced the "Hearing Protection Act." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoozman, Cotton and 13 other Republican senators came out in support of Crapo's bill, which woul

  • Missouri students pilloried for white supremacist gesture were doing no such thing

    It make no sense that students of color would flash a white power sign. That didn’t stop the false story from spreading.

  • What it was really like to be friends with Diana

    Lady Diana Spencer was 17 when we first met while skiing in Val Claret. She knew several of the friends I was with, and they brought her back to our apartment when she twisted her ankle, telling her I would look at it as I was a medical student at the time. Good fun, bright and mischievous, it was hard not to hit it off with Diana straight away, and so began the friendship she and I maintained for the rest of her short, eventful life. As we reach what would have been her 60th birthday, to the wo

  • Democrats sigh as prosecutors strike harder at Trump than they could

    Trump and his confidants were largely successful at stifling their investigations — now that an indictment has hit in New York, Capitol oversight specialists are wistful.

  • Lester Holt opens up about his life as a 'granddude'

    The host of "NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition" on being a grandparent and making the news approachable.

  • Video taken minutes before Miami building collapse shows leak in garage

    Investigators have not determined what caused 55 of the 136 units in the northeast corridor of the 12-floor building to crumble.

  • Popular South Carolina lake being watched for algae that may harm people. What to know

    Here’s what to watch out for if you plan to visit with pets or go swimming.

  • 8-foot shark found stranded on Cape Cod beach days before July Fourth weekend

    Well, that’s one way to spoil a beach trip.

  • Running out of water: how climate change fuels a crisis in the US west

    For farmers and Native tribes near the California-Oregon border, water scarcity is happening now Except for a brief stint in the military, Paul Crawford has spent his entire life farming in southern Oregon. First, as a boy, chasing his dad through hayfields and now, growing alfalfa on his own farm with his wife and two kids, who want to grow up to be farmers. “I wouldn’t trade a day of farming with my wife and my kids for anything. It’s an amazing life,” Crawford said. “It just may end if we don

  • Welcome to Mr. Tiger's Cave House, which is, unsurprisingly, a little house built into a mountainside

    A man who calls himself Mr. Tiger has decided to give up on big city life and build himself a new home in the country. Mr. Tiger is not like ordinary people who might be content to find a property out in farmland, however. He is named for a mighty beast and like that mighty beast, he wanted to spend his downtime hanging out in a neat cave.

  • Radioactive wild boar-pig hybrid emerges in nuclear wasteland of Fukushima

    A hybrid species of wild boar and domestic pigs is marauding around Fukushima, Japanese scientists have discovered by surprise after investigating the effects of radiation on animals. A genetic study found that wild boar cross-bred with domestic pigs escaped from local farms in areas deserted by humans after a tsunami and an earthquake triggered the 2011 crisis at Fukushima nuclear power plant and displaced 160,000 people. For years, hunters have been tracking down radioactive boar, which number

  • DeSantis signs rare Florida bipartisan environmental protection law

    "This is a miracle akin to the Devil showing up in church on Easter Sunday, apologizing to everyone for causing so much trouble, and dropping a $1,000 bill in the offering plate."So wrote longtime Florida environmental reporter Craig Pittman upon learning that the Legislature had unanimously passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law late Tuesday.Why it matters: "It’s a new vision," Hilary Swain, executive director of the Archbold Biological Station, told A