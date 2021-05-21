Nobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After the Israeli-Hamas cease-fire went into effect at 2 a.m. Friday morning, local time, Palestinians celebrated in the streets of Gaza City and Hamas declared victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office boasted of "significant achievements" in its 11-day battle against Hamas, "some of which are unprecedented." Tempering those claims of wins were heavy losses of life, property, and infrastructure.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 more were wounded, The Associated Press reports, citing the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve people were killed in Israel, including two children, as Hamas, committed to Israel's destruction, attempted to get more than 4,000 rockets past its Iron Dome missile defense system.

"Like the three previous wars between the bitter enemies, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively," AP reports. "Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Islamic militant group's nonstop rocket barrages," and almost immediately, "Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his hard-line, right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon." And Hamas, despite its taunts about Israel losing the fight, suffered significant losses and "now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from poverty, widespread unemployment, and a raging coronavirus outbreak," AP says.

Israeli airstrikes damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health care facility, the World Health Organization says, and Save the Children reports that Israeli bombs damaged more than 50 schools, disrupting education for 42,000 students. About 58,000 Palestinians fled their homes during the conflict, and Gaza, already limping after 14 years of blockade by Egypt and Israel, is running low on water, electricity, and medicine.

It could have been worse. More than 2,200 Palestinians and 70 Israelis were killed in 50 days of fighting in 2014, while at least 160 Palestinians and six Israelis died in an eight-day fight in 2012, Politico reports. The Biden administration, drawing lessons from those two battles, decided a quiet and mostly behind-the-scenes effort to help Egypt broker a truce would be the most effective way to keep the fighting short, closer to 2012 than 2014. "No one expects the truce to last forever," Politico says, "but it's a start."

More stories from theweek.com
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
What the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict
The enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothing

Recommended Stories

  • Biden speaks about the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza

    President Biden delivers remarks about the recent violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

  • Father of Londoner found dead in Pakistan demands justice

    The father of a British woman of Pakistani origin who was found dead at a home in the eastern city of Lahore said he was dissatisfied with a police probe into the murder, but investigators on Friday said they were on the right track. Muhammad Zulfiqar appealed for help to Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for her work as an advocate for women’s education.

  • Attacks resume in Israel and Gaza despite international cease-fire efforts

    Airstrikes and rocket attacks keep targeting Gaza and Israel despite growing international cease-fire efforts. President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expects a "significant de-escalation," but the violence showed no signs of slowing down. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from southern Israel near Gaza, and CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joins CBSN from Tel Aviv with the latest developments.

  • Pelosi cheers, Trump jeers GOP votes for Jan. 6 commission

    NANCY PELOSI: "Take back your party."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday commended the 35 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to approve a bill to form an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, defying their party's leaders' attempts to block the commission and the former president's strong opposition to it.PELOSI: "It is interesting to see 35 members coming forth. I'm very proud of them, and it was a recognition that this was a bipartisan product."Outside the Capitol, at a press event to commemorate Cuban Independence Day, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy got no questions related to Cuba.MCCARTHY: "What do we have about Cuba?"REPORTER #1: "Would you be willing to testify about your conversation with Donald Trump on January 6th if you were asked by an outside commission?"MCCARTHY: "Sure. Next question."REPORTER #2: "Do you think it's a conflict of interest for members to be voting on a commission that they might have to potentially be witnesses for and provide information on?"MCCARTHY: "No, 'cause who knows what they're going to do on the commission? So, no, I don't think so."McCarthy, a close Trump ally, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill the bipartisan bill to establish the Jan. 6 commission, which would be modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks.The bill now goes to the Senate where its future was uncertain. But Pelosi expressed optimism about its chances in the other chamber.PELOSI: "I don't think that what we've heard from the Senate is so bad."Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney signaled support for the commission. On Thursday, moderate Republican Susan Collins told reporters that while she thought the House bill needed modifications, she thought "a commission is a good idea." Republican Senator John Cornyn also left open the possibility of negotiating changes to the House bill. Republican lawmakers who vote in favor of the commission risk drawing the wrath of Trump ahead of the 2022 elections. STENY HOYER: "...that's what they fear."On Wednesday, Democratic House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, slammed Republicans on that point.And fellow Democrat Tim Ryan said House Republicans who opposed to the bill weren't "living in reality."RYAN: "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?" On Thursday, Trump bemoaned the House vote in a statement, saying "...the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do."

  • Nigeria's military investigates reports of Boko Haram leader's death

    Nigeria's military is investigating reports that the leader of militant Islamist group Boko Haram may have been killed or seriously injured following clashes with rival jihadists, an army spokesman said on Friday. Abubakar Shekau has been the figurehead of an Islamist insurgency that has since 2009 killed more than 30,000 people, forced around 2 million people to flee their homes and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. A number of reports published on Thursday in Nigeria media, citing intelligence sources, said Shekau was seriously hurt or killed after his insurgents clashed with members of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which broke away from his group in 2016.

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • US, Russia hold parallel military drills in the Balkans

    Serbia and Russia launched joint military exercises near Serbia's capital Thursday as U.S.-led forces held massive drills in neighboring Balkan states in what appeared to be Moscow’s resolve to maintain influence in the European region torn by wars during the 1990s. The Serbian and Russian defense ministries said the joint training of some 200 special troops will include “the destruction of an illegal military formation,” live ammunition shooting and “anti-terrorist” action. The drills will last through May 25, the ministries said.

  • Atletico on cusp of La Liga glory but Real Madrid ready to pounce

    Barely a week has gone by this season without Diego Simeone pronouncing his mantra of "one game at a time" and now it really rings true, with Atletico Madrid one match away from winning La Liga.

  • Blinken confirms the U.S. does not want to buy Greenland after Trump proposal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the United States does not seek to buy Greenland, after then-President Donald Trump had proposed buying the island, sparking diplomatic fallout. Sitting beside Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Greenland's premier, Mute Egede, and Foreign Minister Pele Broberg during a news conference, Blinken confirmed to a reporter it was "correct" that the United States does not seek to buy the country. Blinken was visiting Greenland after attending a meeting of the Arctic Council in Iceland, which he said was a signal of Washington's desire to enhance ties with "our Arctic partners, Greenland and Denmark."

  • As Europe relaxes COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. cases fall, India suffers deadliest single day of the pandemic

    The uneven state of the pandemic across the world was on full display Wednesday, with India setting a global record for one-day fatalities, while the U.S. reported continued declines in cases and deaths and the European Union said it would open its borders to vaccinated travelers after months of restrictions.

  • Boxing: Joshua blasts Fury after unification fight thrown into doubt

    Joshua (24-1) beat Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and was set to face Fury -- who holds the WBC belt -- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. But Fury, who won the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in a rematch in February 2020, was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Joshua questioned why Fury had announced they would fight when arbitration proceedings were still going on.

  • Warriors to host Grizzlies in NBA play-in after loss to Lakers

    The Warriors' season will be on the line at Chase Center on Friday.

  • Andy Cohen tells Garcelle Beauvais there’s ‘no excuse’ why it took so long to add Black cast member to ‘RHOBH’

    Andy Cohen is talking about diversity within "The Real Housewives" franchise.

  • Princes Harry and William Respond to Bombshell Investigation Into BBC Diana Interview: ‘Unethical Practices Took Her Life’

    Princes Harry and William have responded to the explosive findings of an independent inquiry into the BBC’s infamous 1995 Panorama interview with their mother, Princess Diana. The investigation was centred on British journalist Martin Bashir and his use of forged bank documents to secure access to the princess in the now-iconic sit-down, in which Diana […]

  • Report: Ezekiel Elliott cited after dogs get loose, bite two people

    Elliott's dog allegedly attacked a pool cleaner last year.

  • Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet

    Lebanon's parliament will convene on Friday to discuss a letter written by the president saying Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri had shown he was incapable of forming a government that could pull the nation out of financial crisis. The existing government has been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning after a huge explosion in a portside warehouse tore through Beirut in August. "It has become evident that the prime minister-designate is unable to form a government capable of salvation and meaningful contact with foreign financial institutions, international funds and donor countries," President Aoun, a Maronite Christian, wrote in his letter.

  • Dallas Cowboys agree to terms with 6 of 11 draft selections; top picks still unsigned

    Fourth-round pick Jabril Cox, who agreed to terms Thursday, impressed last week at rookie minicamp.

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Standoff Over ‘Little Rocket Man’ Kim Jong Un Could Blow Up White House Summit

    Jorge Silva/GettyPresident Joe Biden will deploy his charmingest smile and fluffiest turns of phrase when he hosts South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday and tries to convince him: We’re doing exactly what you want when it comes to North Korea.The main point of the summit will be to patch up a growing rift between South Korea and the U.S. With less than a year left as president, Moon longs to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un one more time and burnish his legacy as the leader bearing peace in our time to the Korean peninsula.The way the White House has planned the meeting, the first between the two since Biden’s election, is all to get Moon to go along with U.S. wishes like every other South Korean president. On the way, Biden and Moon will be echoing the same clichés about the tightness of the U.S.-Korean alliance and the need to talk to North Korea.North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team BidenToward that end, the White House and State Department have crafted a disinformation campaign, or at least a con game, in which they make believe “there’s no daylight” between the Americans and South Koreans even as the alliance unravels.The real story, as Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst, made clear in her role as Korea chair at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), is that “we’re at an impasse” with North Korea and there’s “nothing the Biden administration has shown” to break it. Nor is Biden’s team “expecting any breakthrough with North Korea,” while “acknowledging they don’t have any idea of what to do,” she told a CSIS panel.Those words might appear as a reality check for policy-makers like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser. They’re the ones who oversaw what they claim has been a thorough “review” of policy on North Korea, and they should know how little things have changed.It’s same old, same old as they try to revive an alliance in which Moon, the “progressive,” has wanted to show that he doesn’t need the U.S. Instead, by cozying up to North Korea’s big brother China, he has done his best to break down the ties that have bound South Korea to the U.S. from the Korean War onward.Biden, however, may do Moon one favor that may make amends for differences over North Korea. He may assure Moon that the U.S. will be sending vaccines. Credited with having worked effectively against COVID-19, South Korean authorities worry about their lagging vaccination campaign—only 5 percent of the country’s 52 million people have been vaccinated—and fear the pandemic won’t go away.Time is of the essence. “It would be great for the alliance to work together on global health,” Victor Cha, who was with the National Security Council during the presidency of George W. Bush and is now a professor at Georgetown, told The Daily Beast. “The hard part is South Korea’s need for U.S. vaccines now. I don't know how that will turn out.”Long term, Cha sees “a lot of potential for coming to terms on production.” He says Samsung biologics and SK bioscience “are high-end entities that could produce lots of vaccines and aid the U.S. effort to distribute vaccines to the world.”South Korea’s desperation for vaccines plays into the dire need for semiconductors for American motor vehicle manufacturers.“On chips,” said Cha, “Samsung will make a big announcement on new investments in chipmaking in the U.S.” That deal “quietly reflects a choice by South Korea to put high-end chip production in the U.S. and not in China, thus putting them on the right side of supply chains post-COVID.” (Other South Korean companies might follow with plans to produce electronic vehicles and high-capacity batteries in America.)Right away, “Moon will claim that he has secured more vaccines and the alliance is as strong as ever,” said Lee Sung-yoon, at Tufts University’s Fletcher School. “The pro-Moon South Korean press will hail the meeting as a diplomatic victory for Moon.”Getting together over North Korea, however, is another matter. “Biden will be skeptical but remain polite and say he is open to talks with North Korea under the right circumstances—when North Korea shows clear signs of moving toward complete denuclearization,” Lee told The Daily Beast. “Moon will say the way to move Kim Jong Un toward the goal is by making concessions like suspension of sanctions and high-level meetings in order to build trust.”As the sheen fades from the review, Team Biden want it known that they’re not falling for the failed policies of the two previous presidents.They say they’re getting away from the “strategic patience” of Barack Obama and the extremes of Donald Trump—yes, the guy who called Kim “little rocket man” and threatened to rain “fire and fury” on the North in 2017. Then, in 2018, the same guy claimed to have fallen “in love” with Kim and got him to agree at their summit in Singapore to work for “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”Will Trump Continue His Bromance With Kim Jong Un?That’s a phrase from the brief joint statement Trump and Kim signed with a flourish for the gaping TV networks, which is sure to come up as the basis for future talks. That signing may have been the brightest moment of Trump’s presidency. The memory has now faded into the miasma of historical disillusionment, but Kurt Campbell, a veteran diplomat who’s now Indo-Pacific coordinator on the National Security Council, believes the summit can take off from there.“Our efforts will build on Singapore and other agreements made by previous administrations,” he told Yonhap, the South Korean news agency. While “our policy towards North Korea is not aimed at hostility,” he made clear it’s still “aimed at ultimately achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—diplomatic verbiage that promises not much, if anything.In the cyclical manner of crisis and dialog, fresh meetings with the North are Moon’s only hope, and sweet talk and evasion will be Biden’s response when he sees him.“First and foremost they will demonstrate the alliance is sound and strong,” said Kathleen Stephens, former U.S. ambassador to Korea, now president of the Korea Economic Institute, funded by the Korean government in Washington. “Commitment to the alliance,” she went on at a virtual panel staged by George Washington University’s Institute for Korean Studies, “is the highest priority.”Meanwhile, “we’re acknowledging that a dramatic breakthrough is not likely,” said Frank Jannuzi, president of the Mansfield Foundation in Washington.Timing is the catch. “The Moon administration is eager to use the last year of its office on a full-court press,” said Jannuzi, whereas “the Biden administration is working on a different timeline.”Not that all members of team Biden favor alternating hard and soft lines to convince Moon they are really on his side while they are not. Bruce Bennett, long-time North Korea watcher at the Rand Corporation, told The Daily Beast he had “seen no direct evidence of arguing in back channels” at the White House, but surmised “that arguing has indeed been happening.”Through it all, U.S. policy on North Korea remains pretty much the same despite negotiations with the North over the years.“Denuclearization is still the goal,” said Victor Cha at the CSIS confab, where he runs Korean issues. The North has “a developed arsenal that continues to grow. We need to take this down branch by branch”—that is, go for small deals that will wind up with the North de-nuking in the end.Joseph Yun, former U.S. point man on North Korea, believes America has just about given up on CVID—complete verifiable irreversible denuclearization. “The U.S. does not think they can get it,” he said on another panel discussion. “They really don’t talk about CVID. They are thinking about it as a long-term project. They are much more realistic.”Considering the history of negotiations with North Korea, Bruce Klingner, a former CIA official who’s been dealing with Korea issues for years at the conservative Heritage Foundation, put the dilemma this way.“Biden officials continue to make claims of a ‘new course’ different from those of previous administrations.” However, he told The Daily Beast, “There are only so many tools in the tool box and only so many ways to build a policy house.” The Biden administration’s “proposed ‘calibrated’ and ‘careful modulated diplomatic approach,’” he said, appears “consistent with U.S. policies since the 1994 Agreed Framework.”Sadly, the 1994 deal, under which the North agreed to give up its nuclear program in exchange for twin light water reactors, broke down after the Americans charged in 2002 that North Korea was secretly producing warheads with highly enriched uranium.The chief architect of that agreement, Robert Gallucci, believes the latest policy review “was not enough” and called for “a more aggressive approach” toward “normalization of the DPRK,” the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as an “anormal country.”Gallucci, retired U.S. ambassador-at-large, now at Georgetown, is annoyed that “we are essentially not trying to solve this problem” while focusing on Iran, which has cooperated with the North to develop its own nuclear arsenal. “Neither side is showing up,” he said at CSIS, meaning neither the U.S. nor North Korea wants to talk.For Moon, however, a White House summit coming five weeks after Biden hosted Yoshihide Suga, prime minister of Japan—with which Korea remains on terrible terms from the era of Japanese colonialism—offers a chance to go home claiming understanding with the Americans. They will convince him they too are all for pressing ahead with negotiations even if they aren’t likely to happen right away.Moon “will come out of the summit looking pretty good,” said Christopher Hill, the U.S. envoy who engineered six-party talks, including the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and the U.S—another failed effort at negotiating with North Korea. The summit “will showcase” the bond between the U.S. and Korea and “the warmth of the relationship.” Koreans “want to see we’re continuing to have a North Korean policy” with Moon “on top of his game,” he said at the CSIS panel.South Korea’s New Political Darling Is Kim Jong UnThat’s exactly how the Biden team wants Moon to feel, even as he emphasizes negotiations rather than denuclearization and glosses over human rights as South Korea abstains from UN resolutions condemning the North’s human rights abuses.Moon, the Americans think, will be delighted to demonstrate how well he gets along with Biden in persuading him to subscribe to talks with the North. Having met Kim three times, he now has to battle sharply declining popularity thanks to inflation and skyrocketing real estate prices. Kim’s failure to respond to entreaties for more talks since the failure of the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in 2019 adds to the misery.Moon knows his conservative enemies are lying in wait to avenge the ouster and jailing of his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, in the Candlelight Revolution of 2016 and 2017. “South Korea and the U.S. cannot and should not accept North Korea as a nuclear power,” said Park’s last prime minister, Hwang Kyo-ahn, who ran against Moon for president in 2017. “The issue of human rights in North Korea is of great concern to South Korea.”Those are the conditions to which the U.S. subscribes while Moon sublimates them for fear of offending the North and derailing his faint hopes for another summit with Kim. “As long as we look for a diplomatic solution,” said Nick Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute, talking at the Committee for Human Rights on North Korea, “we’re assigning our leadership to a fool’s errand.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lionel Messi felt isolated and missed his best friend Luis Suarez when he wanted to leave Barcelona, a former teammate says

    Andrea Orlandi also told Insider that Messi "wasn't convinced" with his teammates on the pitch at the start of the season.