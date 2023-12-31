Nobody won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot for $760 million. Here’s what the next prize will be

There’ll always be next year.

No one won Saturday’s Powerball drawing worth an estimated $760 million, so now lottery officials are upping the ante to $810 million for Monday night’s grand prize, a jackpot worth celebrating on New Year’s Day.

The winning numbers, drawn Saturday, Dec. 30, are 10, 11, 26, 27, 34; the Powerball was 7. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for most tickets sold across the nation, was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, either. The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated $760 million jackpot Saturday would have been worth $383.6 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. If someone matches all six numbers on Monday night, they’d have the choice of 26 annuity payments or a lump sum of $408.9 million.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.