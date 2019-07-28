NOCIL Limited (NSE:NOCIL) Is A Real Dividend Rock Star - Here Is Why

NOCIL Limited (NSE:NOCIL) is a true Dividend Rock Star. Its yield of 2.7% makes it one of the market's top dividend payer. In the past ten years, NOCIL has also grown its dividend from ₹0.60 to ₹2.5. Below, I have outlined more attractive dividend aspects for NOCIL for income investors who may be interested in new dividend stocks for their portfolio.

See our latest analysis for NOCIL

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a reliable and steady dividend over the past decade, at a rate that is competitive relative to the other dividend-paying companies on the market. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

The company's dividend yield stands at 2.7%, which is high for Chemicals stocks. But the real reason NOCIL stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you're investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

NSEI:NOCIL Historical Dividend Yield, July 28th 2019 More

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you're eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of NOCIL it has increased its DPS from ₹0.60 to ₹2.5 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 22%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 24% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.1%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to ₹11.1 in the upcoming year.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

With NOCIL producing strong dividend income for your portfolio over the past few years, you can take comfort in knowing that this stock will still continue to be a top dividend generator moving forward. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I've put together three important factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NOCIL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NOCIL’s outlook. Valuation: What is NOCIL worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NOCIL is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.