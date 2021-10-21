Nock Middle School student faces identity theft charge

Oct. 20—NEWBURYPORT — A Nock Middle School student must appear in Newburyport Juvenile Court after local police issued him a summons Tuesday on an identity theft charge.

The 14-year-old boy created a fake social media account using the name of a fellow student, police said.

He then used the account to harass the same student. The girl eventually notified school and police officials, who conducted their own investigations, according to police.

"It fits the elements of identity theft," Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said, adding that he did not know which social media platform was used to harass the student.

Data provided by StopBullying.gov shows that 20% of students nationwide ages 12 to 18 reported being bullied in 2019 while on school grounds.

Among students ages 12 to 18 who reported being bullied at school during the school year, 15% were bullied online or by text.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 13.9% of Massachusetts high school students reported being electronically bullied during the same year.

Of those students, a majority of them were girls

School Superintendent Sean Gallagher declined to comment, citing student confidentiality.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

