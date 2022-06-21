Node Breaks Ground on its First Large Scale Flexible Accommodation Project in Madrid

Barcelona, Spain --News Direct-- NODE

Global alternative residential and coliving asset manager Node has broken ground on its first large scale 827 bed purpose built community in Alcobendas, Madrid.

The project is being built in conjunction with development partner Momentum REIM and is part of a 4,000+ bed, €500 million+ purpose built rollout program in Spain. All communities will be operated under the Node brand and this represents Node’s 11th project in Spain, with three other large scale projects soon to break ground in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao.

Node is pioneering the concept of curated living, a next generation, high density, flexible urban rental community that offers efficiently designed furnished accommodation for an all inclusive price with utilities and wifi included. Amenities include a variety of residents' lounges, rooftop terraces, wellness centre, gym, padel tennis, swimming pool and coworking spaces to cater for the increasing needs and tastes of young professionals. Members can join a unique global community with Node locations across North America and Europe and participate in curated events. Node partnered with award winning firm DesignAgency on the concept and interior design.

“We are delighted to break ground and execute on our scale ambitions for Spain. We hope this best in class project will set the bar for the industry in terms of quality, amenity, service offerings and design. It builds on our more than 10 year experience in the Spanish market,” said Esteve Almirall, Partner and Head of Iberia at Node”.

“We are passionate about taking best practices and ideas from Nodes around the world and bringing them to this unique Madrid project with scale. This project is proof of the strong demand from both Gen-Z end users and institutional capital. We are excited to see our 8,000 bed global pipeline become a reality.” said Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of Node.

About Node

Node is a global asset management company that invests, develops and manages high density urban rental communities in creative capital cities around the world. Our mission is to create the next generation of urban living with affordable, design-led and community focused residences that meet the growing needs of urban renters. Node residences are in cities throughout North America and Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.node-living.com Instagram: node.living Facebook: @nodelivingglobal LinkedIn: node.

