Nodeep Kaur: Jailed Dalit activist, 25, granted bail by India court

Refinery29

Amidst our daily dose of fashionable face-masked selfies and impossibly cool street-style looks, there's one visual we covet most for an attainable aspiration: the stylish space. Whether it's from a luxe-lifestyle Instagram, a top media outlet's weekly newsletter, or our favorite online shop's newest collection, dreamy home inspiration entices us to try buy it. Because we're scrappy and strapped for cash, we hunted down all the expensive-looking furniture to decor dupes that we could find for cheap on Amazon. We recommend taking a walk through our stylish-on-a-budget space: there's everything from woven throw pillows with big bespoke energy to curvy vases that will give your favorite influencer a run for her #shelfie, premium minimalist-style kitchenware, and tinted glasses that look like vintage treasure. Each of the unique finds ahead comes positively reviewed and clocks in as a more affordable excuse to finally turn that "home goals" vision board into a reality (at least until you're ready to shell out for the more premium real-deals). At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team. Body Ceramic Flower VaseWe can see it now: this cool-girl vase, accented with pampas grass, shimmering atop our morning-sunlight and Glossier-product-filled dressers. Besimple Body Flower Vase, $, available at AmazonTufted Geometric Throw PillowAccent your tired sofa situation with this excellently priced tufted pillow boasting rave customer reviews.Oirpro Tufted Throw Pillow With Embroidered Geometric Pattern, $, available at AmazonFrameless Cloud-Shaped Mirror & StandComplete the aforementioned dreamy vanity setup with this wavy cloud-shaped gem. All Things Shared Frameless Cloud-Shaped Mirror & Stand, $, available at AmazonTerracotta Planter PotsThis set of footed terracotta planters is so magical that, whenever we're not around, they get up and walk around our apartments. Potey Terracotta Planter Pots (Set of 2), $, available at AmazonVelvet Seashell PillowAh, the simple joy of a pink-velvet pillow in the soothing shape of a seashell. Yi-gog Velvet Seashell Pillow, $, available at AmazonPowdered Metal Table LampEase into the mushroom-lamp movement by trying out this subtler style that's treated with a groovy green powdered-metal finish. HWH INVESTMENT Powdered Metal Table Lamp, $, available at AmazonStriped Pet BedA perfect location for your pooch to snooze — and pose for Parisian-style photoshoots. majestic pet Orange Stripe Rectangular Pet Bed, Medium, $, available at AmazonRipple Water Whisky Glasses Step up or H20 or cocktail game with these streamlined ripple-textured drinking glasses. LOOPIG Ripple Glasses, $, available at AmazonAbstract Wool Rug RunnerUpgrade your unsightly bare floors with this statement-making handmade wool runner.Safavieh Rodeo Drive Handmade Abstract Wool Runner, 2'6" x 8', $, available at AmazonModern Magazine RackTurn that hoard of jumbled magazines or records into an artfully organized home statement with this curvy natural wood magazine rack.Umbra Arling Magazine Rack, $, available at AmazonGlass Shell BowlKeep track of your keys, cash, or precious jewels by nesting them inside a beautiful glass shell.Hosley Glass Shell Dish, $, available at AmazonBuffalo Check Cotton-Muslin BlanketHop on the checkered-pastel-trend train with one of these very soft cotton-muslin blankets. StyleChic Cotton Muslin Throw Blanket With Buffalo Check Pattern, $, available at AmazonLive-Edge Tree Stump StoolAdd a touch of cozy hygge-energy to any corner or tight space inside your home with this unique stool crafted from reclaimed cedar stumps. WELLAND Tree Stump Stool Live Edge, $, available at AmazonCeramic Marbled Pasta Bowl SetThe search for dinnerware with that handmade-look at a budget-price ends here — this set of marbled pasta bowls comes in dreamy faded-pastel options from pink to blue, gray, or green.Yundu Ceramic Pasta Bowl, Set of 2, $, available at AmazonCotton & Jute Rope BasketAnother breezy home good that screams, "welcome to my bungalow" — this basket is crafted from 100% cotton rope and jute, and can be purposed into chic storage (for those your new throw pillows or snake plant). Goodpick Large Woven Cotton & Jute Rope Basket, $, available at AmazonEnamelware Food Storage SetLast night's leftovers has never looked so Instagram-worthy. Crow Canyon Home Store Enamelware Storage Bowls, 3 Piece, $, available at AmazonGlass Globe LampBrighten up any dark corner of your space with this delightful glowing orb of light.Lightaccents Iris Glass Ball Table Lamp, $, available at AmazonWoven Cotton Coaster SetAn eco-friendly set of woven-cotton coasters to add a pop of color to any tabletop. Eco Friendly Homeware Hanmade Macrame Coasters (Set of 6), $, available at AmazonModern Mounted Coat RackCoat racks are not decor duds — and this $25 sculpturesque piece proves it. Umbra Sticks Modern Mounted Coat Rack, $, available at AmazonReversible Cotton Area RugWarm-up your floors with a top-rated, southwestern-style floor covering that looks like you snagged it from last Saturday's flea market. Secret Sea Collection Reversible Cotton Rug Runner, 2.6' x 6' ft, $, available at AmazonJute PoufThis substantial cylindrical jute poof is ready to serve everything from your favorite books to beverages and butts in beachy style. Havenside Cylindrical Jute Pouf, $, available at AmazonPearl Shell Accent LampGet ready to cause a social-media ruckus when you post a snap of this pink pearlescent shell lamp (that you snagged for $33 off Amazon) to your feed.IMIKEYA Pearl Shell Accent Lamp, $, available at AmazonCat Scratcher LoungeIf only they made this in human-size...PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge, $, available at AmazonMid-Century Modern Accent ChairTurn your cozy reading nook dreams into an achievable reality with this under-$200 Scandi-style accent chair. JOYBASE Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair, $, available at AmazonStainless Steel Electric KettleThis affordable-but-still-premium electric kettle is crafted from high-quality stainless steel and coated in a powdery-mint green that radiates retro kitchen vibes.ASCOT Stainless-Steel Electric Tea Kettle, Green, $, available at AmazonWalnut Wood Coffee TableYes: an egg-shaped, MCM-style coffee table for under $100 exists outside of your wildest design dreams. Christopher Knight Home Caspar Walnut Wood Coffee Table, $, available at AmazonElevated Pet Bowl SetKeep your best pup or feline friend fed without sacrificing an inch of style.pidan Elevated Pet Bowls Set, $, available at AmazonNude Art PrintHop on the female-form celebration train with this bold and beautiful print. Vintage Book Art Co. Blue Nude Abstract Art Print (11x14 Inches), $, available at AmazonEmbossed Stemware SetYou don't have to let your dinner guests in on the little secret that these embossed glass treasures weren't actually scored at a hidden-gem vintage shop.Fitz and Floyd Trestle Glassware Ornate Goblets, Set of 4, $, available at AmazonGold Metal Accent TableLet this affordable-yet-elegant, tray-top table act as a golden pedestal for all your favorite trinkets and bedside essentials. Aojezor Round Metal Accent Table, $, available at AmazonWave Combination Mirror DecalsSince we don't see a $8,000 mirror in our foreseeable futures, we'll have to get crafty if we want to emulate that retro Italian style. After sticking these wavy mirror decals onto the wall, try lining its wavy outer edges with a set of string lights for the full "Ultrafragola" effect.Xemz Wave Combination Mirror Decals (6pc), $, available at AmazonOcean Soap Dish TrayA piece of expensive abstract art? Or, the trendiest soap dish for under $10 we've ever seen? Both. Briiith Ocean Soap Dish Tray, $, available at AmazonMarble-Print Step WastebasketEven though it's only a marble-patterned print, this sleek wastebasket still radiates "welcome to my luxury kitchen" style. Home Basics White Faux Marble Garbage Can, $, available at AmazonModern Rolling Bar CartThis streamlined tray-top cart is one effortless-looking bar solution for tight spaces (and budgets). Nathan James Mid-Century Rolling Bar Serving Cart with 2-Tier Trays, $, available at AmazonWooden Peg Magnet HookThe easiest way to elevate your cramped kitchen space is one sleek magnetic pegboard away. Yamazaki Tosca Magnet Hook, White, $, available at AmazonLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden GemsCheap & Useful Ways To Make Your Kitchen Look LuxeAffordable Home Gifts You Can Snag Off Amazon