Noel case: Former sheriff accused of selling Utica Fire vehicles, keeping money for personal use

Nov. 9—CLARK COUNTY — Jamey Noel sold Utica Volunteer Fire Department vehicles and deposited the money into his personal bank account, according to court documents filed against the former Clark County sheriff.

Noel is facing 15 felony counts for charges including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment. He's also accused of wiping information from his cell phone before Indiana State Police investigators could retrieve it.

Noel is the founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS and the former chief of Utica Fire.

CORRUPT BUSINESS INFLUENCE, LEVEL 5 FELONY

The prosecution alleges that between Nov. 9, 2018 and Aug. 16, 2023, Noel did "through a pattern of racketeering activity, acquire or maintain, either directly or indirectly, an interest in or control of property or an enterprise" according to the court documents.

THEFT, LEVEL 5 FELONY

The prosecution alleges that on or about May 3, 2021, in Clark County Noel "did knowingly or intentionally exert unauthorized control over the property of Utica Volunteer Firefighter's Association" with a value of at least $50,000.

The charging document states that Noel traded a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette valued at $92,000 for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450, and registered the vehicle in his name.

In a second count of level 5 theft, the prosecution accuses Noel of trading a Chevy Silverado for a 2019 Challenger Hellcat and registering that vehicle in his name. He then sold the Hellcat for more than $83,000, according to court documents.

THEFT, LEVEL 6 FELONY

Noel is accused of trading a Utica Fire-owned vehicle for a 2012 Porsche, and in September 2022 selling it to a car dealership for $32,000 and depositing the money into his personal account.

In a similar scenario, Noel is accusing in a second count of level 6 felony theft of trading a Utica-owned vehicle for a 1957 Chevy Bel-Air and selling it in September 2022 for $39,500 to Kenny Hughbanks before depositing the money into his own bank account. Hugh banks is the former sheriff of Scott County and a former Clark County Sheriff's Office employee.

In a third count of level 6 felony theft, Noel is accused of selling a Utica-owned tractor for $31,000, depositing the money into his bank account on Sept. 14, 2022.

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, LEVEL 6 FELONY

Noel is accused of wiping his phone of information on Aug. 16 prior to the arrival of Indiana State Police investigators.

GHOST EMPLOYMENT, LEVEL 6 FELONY

According to court documents, Noel used four employees under his supervision as Clark County sheriff to work on his personal property, rental properties, his father-in-law's property, a pole barn and Utica Fire Department properties between Nov. 9, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2022. He's facing four counts of level 6 felony ghost employment.

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT, LEVEL 6 FELONY

Related to the ghost employment charges, Noel is facing four counts of official misconduct.

Noel is due in court for arraingment today.