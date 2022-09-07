Noel Clarke: Actor drops legal action against Bafta

Actor Noel Clarke appeared in Kidulthood and Doctor Who

Actor and producer Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta, the academy has confirmed.

The organisation suspended Clarke's membership and stripped him of an award last year after the Guardian published allegations of sexual misconduct made by 20 women who worked with him.

He denied the claims and earlier this year police said he would not face a criminal investigation.

Bafta said the allegations represented conduct contrary to expected standards.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Bafta spokesperson said: "We note that Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta.

"The serious misconduct alleged in first-hand testimonies and published in the Guardian newspaper is contrary to the standards expected of a Bafta member and the values we uphold as an arts charity and academy."

They added: "We stand by our decision to suspend his honorary award and membership as soon as the detailed allegations came to light."

The BBC has asked Clarke's representatives for a comment.

Denying all allegations of sexual assault, the Kidulthood and Doctor Who actor, 46, previously told the Mail on Sunday: "There has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict, but I have been criminalised."

He said it was "a form of modern McCarthyism", referencing a 1950s purge of suspected Communists in the US.

In 2021, The Guardian newspaper published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who had worked with Clarke over a 15-year period.

The alleged incidents included complaints of groping and sexual misconduct between 2004 and 2019, all of which he has denied.

The Metropolitan Police said in March this year there was not enough evidence against him to warrant a criminal investigation.