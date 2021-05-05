Noel Clarke: Adam Deacon says he was accused director's victim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Deacon and Noel Clarke
Deacon and Mr Clarke are both previous recipients of Bafta's Rising Star award

Actor Adam Deacon has said he stands by the women who have accused Noel Clarke of sexual harassment, claiming his former co-star sabotaged his career.

Deacon claimed to have been Mr Clarke's "victim" for 15 years and said his mental health had suffered as a result.

Mr Clarke has "vehemently" denied any sexual or criminal wrongdoing after 20 women came forward to accuse him.

Deacon appeared with Mr Clarke in 2006's Kidulthood and its 2008 follow-up Adulthood, which Mr Clarke also directed.

The pair fell out in 2010 over a spoof film Deacon wanted to make called Anuvahood, which was made and released the following year.

In 2015 Deacon was found guilty of harassment without violence after sending Mr Clarke abusive messages on social media.

Last week Mr Clarke, 45, was suspended by Bafta after extensive allegations of sexual harassment were published in The Guardian.

Noel Clarke
Mr Clarke was suspended by Bafta last week, after allegations were published by The Guardian

Bafta also suspended the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize it had given the actor and film-maker on 10 April.

Following the claims, the Met Police confirmed they had received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences by a man.

The allegations also led to ITV pulling the final episode of its crime drama Viewpoint, in which Mr Clarke played the leading role.

Writing on Twitter, Deacon said he believed "every single word" Mr Clarke's accusers had said about their allegedly "harrowing" experiences.

The 38-year-old said he had spoken out about Mr Clarke's "sociopathic" behaviour on multiple occasions, only to have his claims dismissed.

"I only wish that everyone had taken more notice of my words," he continued, saying it might have stopped Mr Clarke's "horrific abuse of power".

He said the events of the past week had served as "a small vindication" and that he was "now looking towards a fresh start".

Mr Clarke is known for playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010 and for his work in Sky crime drama Bulletproof.

Sky said last week it had halted Mr Clarke's involvement in any of its future productions, including Bulletproof's planned fourth series.

Mr Clarke has said he is "deeply sorry" for some of his actions while continuing to deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

He said he would be seeking professional help "to educate myself and change for the better".

Mr Clarke and Deacon are both previous winners of Bafta's rising star award, having received the honour in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

The BBC has approached Mr Clarke for comment.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • 20-year-old mistaken as teen’s killer shot to death at memorial event, Texas cops say

    The brother of a slain 19-year-old “took revenge against the wrong man,” Texas police say.

  • Elizabeth Olsen to Star as Convicted Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO Max Limited Series

    Elizabeth Olsen will star in Love and Death as Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was convicted of murdering her friend and neighbor in 1980

  • Elizabeth City officials say sheriff's deputies usually notify them when serving a warrant, but didn't before fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr.

    "Normally as a courtesy, they would inform the local police and that was not done," city councilman Darius J. Horton told Insider.

  • Memoirist Alison Bechdel Is No Longer Trying to Outrun Death

    “After spending a long time writing these intense family memoirs that were kind of grueling, I thought it would be fun to talk about my exercise life, which has always been the one part of my life that wasn’t conflicted,” she says during a Zoom call from her home in Vermont, chosen in part because of its access to biking trails and cross-country skiing. Bechdel, 60, recently came across a journal entry she wrote when she was 16. Bechdel chronicled much of gay culture in her 25-year-long syndicated comic strip, Dykes to Watch Out For.

  • Noel Clarke: EastEnders star James Alexandrou says he was ‘scared’ to speak out against actor

    Clarke ‘vehemently’ denies sexual misconduct and criminal behaviour

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia has ‘accelerated’ her condition, daughter says

    ‘I think they need to go to jail,’ daughter Allisa Swartz says of officers involved in disturbing arrest of dementia patient

  • Caitlyn Jenner: Reality TV star releases California governor ad produced by Trump campaign manager

    Exasperated social media users decry another reality TV star getting into politics

  • Time’s Up? Noel Clarke Scandal Reveals Industry in Need of ‘Total Recalibration,’ Say Insiders

    Members of the U.K. film and TV industry are calling for an overhaul of on-set safety measures and a “recalibration” of how to protect survivors of abuse following reports of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and bullying against Noel Clarke during his decades-long career as an actor, writer and producer. Since The Guardian released its […]

  • Massachusetts town rejects CDC’s relaxation of face mask rules

    Health Commissioner says decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution and in our residents’ best interests’

  • Biden vows to prioritise issue of murdered or missing Native American women and girls

    More than 5,000 Indigenous women are missing and about 56 per cent have experienced domestic violence

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Lena Waithe is cementing her place as a Hollywood power player: 'Like it or not, I'm not going anywhere'

    The producer, writer, and actor — and new star of Master of None season 3 — wants to create provocative art while elevating voices.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at home after his recent relapse so Kristen Bell can test him whenever she feels 'nervous'

    The "Good Place" actress said that Shepard told her, "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Australia faces criticism over India travel ban

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday defended the country's decision to ban all travellers from India, even its own citizens."Its my responsibility to do everything I can to prevent a third wave in this country. So I make no apologies for that. And I thank, particularly the Indian community here in Australia and overseas, for their patience and their understanding."Morrison pointed to the dramatic spike in positive cases from India recorded in Australia's quarantine hotels since March.But his decision to ban all travellers from India until May 15, due to the surge in cases there has been slammed by politicians, the Indian diaspora and even cricketers. Offenders will be prosecuted and penalised, but he added it'd be "highly unlikely" they face maximum penalties for breaking border rules, a fine and five years in jail.The Australian Human Rights Commission urged lawmakers to immediately review the restrictions.#DictatorScott was trending on Twitter on Monday and Nationals senator Matthew Canavan tweeted, "We should be helping Aussies in India return, not jailing them. Let's fix our quarantine system rather than leave our fellow Australians stranded."Australia, which has largely contained its health crisis, closed its borders to non-citizens in March last year.Roughly a quarter of the 35,000 Australians stranded overseas are in India.