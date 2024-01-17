Noel Fielding transforms in new look at Dick Turpin drama as release date confirmed

Bake Off's Noel Fielding's upcoming drama about highwayman Dick Turpin is finally heading to Apple TV+ — and new photos are showing his transformation.

First announced in 2022, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will be available to stream from March 1.

The six-episode series sees Fielding team up with Sex Education's Joe Wilkinson and retells the story of the 18th century English outlaw whose escapades were romanticised following his execution for horse theft in 1739.

Apple TV+

Created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, the series follows Fielding's (who also serves as an executive producer) character Turpin.

Turpin sets out on a wildly absurd journey when he's elected leader of a highway robbers gang and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed Thief Taker Jonathan Wilde (played by Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville).

Apple TV+

An unlikely criminal, Dick resorts to his charm, showmanship and great jet-black mane to get away with it, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker. As the newly released images proof, Turpin and Wilde will run into one another, with Turpin rocking an unusual outfit for the occasion.



In other snaps, we see Fielding as Turpin at the head of a gang of lovable rogues, while also brushing shoulders with criminal boss Lady Helen Gwinear (Tamsin Greig).

Apple TV+

The cast is rounded out by Ellie White (The Windsors), Marc Wootton (High & Dry), Duayne Boachie (Blue Story), Asim Chaudhry (The Sandman), Dolly Wells (The Outlaws), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Geoff McGivern (Free Rein), Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh), Samuel Leakey (Gretel & Hansel), and Kiri Flaherty.



Episodes one to three are directed by Ben Palmer, who also serves as executive producer, and episodes four to six are directed by George Kane.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will premiere globally on March 1 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29.

