Noel Hanna, adventurer who climbed Everest 10 times and raced through jungles and across deserts – obituary

Noel Hanna - UNPIXS

Noel Hanna, who has died on Annapurna aged 56, was a mountaineer and adventurer whose enthusiasm for extreme challenges in the coldest and hottest places on Earth led him to summit Everest 10 times and become the first person from Northern Ireland to reach the top of K2.

As an ultramarathon runner he ran races longer than 100 miles in the Sahara Desert, and Death Valley in America. He was also a champion adventure racer, competing in gruelling events in which teams navigate their way across rivers and seas, up mountains and through jungles for several days non-stop in wild locations by foot, bike and kayak.

Hanna came to running late. A dog handler for the Royal Ulster Constabulary, as well as a fitness and weightlifting instructor, he was 27 when he decided to take part in a 100-mile staged run across the Himalayas for charity. It was the spark that lit his fuse for extreme challenges and his love affair with the Himalayas. “You could see Everest and Lhotse, and I thought, some day I’ll climb them,” he recalled.

He did not immediately strike other athletes as a serious competitor. One female participant noted him drinking a couple of beers before a race with a friend and told the race doctor that since they were Irish and were drinking, they would not finish. Hanna not only won the race; two years later he paced the woman to victory in the 150-mile Marathon des Sables, the five-day desert race in Morocco. He trained by riding an exercise bike in a sauna.

He seemed to enjoy the heat, for later in the year he finished 10th in the 135-mile Badwater Ultramarathon, which starts 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley and is noted for daytime temperatures that can reach 53C.

But it was in the cold environments that Hanna found his true calling, and in 2005 he made his first attempt on Mount Everest, turning back after suffering a retinal haemorrhage in both eyes. Undeterred, he was back the following year, this time successfully, following the route pioneered by Mallory and Irvine from the north. Not content with an ascent of the world’s highest mountain, he then cycled from base camp in Tibet to the Bay of Bengal, a distance of 1,800km (1,118 miles), in just under 17 days.

Story continues

So began a project to climb “the seven summits”, the highest mountains on each of the seven continents. Hanna made the challenge more interesting by journeying to sea level after each climb, either by bike, as he had on Everest, or on foot or skis.

His wife Lynne joined him on many adventures and they would become the first married couple to climb Everest from both the north and south sides.

Hanna was not given to introspection, but in a recent podcast he said: “I think the body can do a lot more than people think it can do, and that’s what drives me to do different challenges.”

Noel Richmond Hanna was born in Co Down, Northern Ireland, on January 18 1967, the son of a farmer, and grew up in Dromara there. He played football and rugby at school but otherwise did not show great athletic promise.

Hanna was the first person from the island of Ireland to reach the top of K2 - UNPIXS

In 1987 he joined the RUC, serving through the Troubles until 2002, latterly as a dog handler. He was obsessed about his own dogs and had three German Shepherds, Babu, Ruskie and Buddha, who travelled with him across four continents. He was also known to call his dogs from Everest Base Camp.

When Babu died in 2016 Hanna sprinkled the dog’s ashes from the summit. “It was probably the first time I had tears in my eyes on Everest,” he said.

Friends recalled that Hanna, gifted with a naturally authoritative voice, took an extremely dim view of people who did not train their dogs properly.

He took early retirement from the police, partly on medical grounds, after contracting leptospirosis during the 2000 Eco Challenge adventure race in the jungles of Borneo. Dozens of competitors went down with the bacterial disease and Hanna spent a week in hospital.

However, he was soon back to full strength, and with the benefit of time on his hands – and a police pension – hurled himself into physical challenges. He ran 100-mile ultramarathons and won adventure races in which he benefited from his running ability, his upper body strength – and his thinking. When a team-mate struggled with exhaustion during one race in Ireland, Hanna used his local knowledge to drag him to a fish and chip shop he knew about. They won the race.

In 2011 Hanna qualified as a close-protection bodyguard, a skill he put to use when guiding on Everest; one client recalled how at the onset of an avalanche he instinctively hurled himself over her. The police training also helped when a plane collided into a helicopter at Lukla airport in Nepal in 2019 and he was one of the first on the scene, stepping in to pull casualties off the plane. Hanna did not suffer fools gladly and thought the army response was less than impressive.

Recent feats included the first ascent of Burke Khang (22,775ft) in 2017, and an ascent of Manaslu (26,781ft) with his wife in 2019, both without supplemental oxygen. He also attempted K2 in winter in 2021 during a controversial season that was marked by five deaths.

“Coming from a police background you’re used to accidents, explosions, shootings and things, but then you didn’t know most of those people,” Hanna noted ruefully afterwards. He summited Everest for the 10th time in 2021, losing seven fingertips to frostbite.

Hanna received many accolades and enjoyed audiences with such figures as Bill Clinton and the Duke of Edinburgh, and he took a D of E flag to the top of Everest in 2012. In 2021 he was awarded Mountaineering Ireland’s Lynam Medal.

Hanna avoided grandstanding, and despite a lifetime of adventures eschewed writing a book as he did not like the exaggeration common to the genre, nor did he want to put people off with his own experiences – “I never read a book about a race or climb before I do it,” he said. But he liked a drink and knew how to party. When a friend lamented her lack of a “normal life”, Hanna told her: “Why the feck would you wish that on yourself?”

Hanna died in his tent at Camp 4 at 23,300 feet after summiting Annapurna.

His first marriage ended in divorce. He is survived by his second wife, Lynne.

Noel Hanna, born January 18 1967, died April 18 2023