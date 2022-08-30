Noel man to stand trial on statutory rape charge

Aug. 30—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 21-year-old man from Noel waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he had sex with an underage girl.

Keean Rogers waived the hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree statutory rape. Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 1.

Rogers was charged in March after an investigation by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department after the stepmother of a teenage girl purportedly caught him with the girl, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that they'd had sex a couple of times previously, beginning when she was 15 years old, according to the affidavit.