Noel man to stand trial in statutory rape case

Nov. 10—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 59-year-old man from Noel has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he sexually assaulted a girl under 14 years old.

Judge John LePage decided at the end of a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Gregory R. Elmore to stand trial on a count of first-degree statutory rape.

The charge pertains to a call to the Noel marshal's office placed July 22 by the father of the victim.

The judge set a hearing for Thursday for Elmore's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.