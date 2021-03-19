Noel man waives hearing in Joplin street robbery case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 19—A man from Noel waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial in a Joplin street robbery case.

Siid M. Mohamed, 25, waived the hearing on charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and second-degree assault pertaining to an incident Nov. 29 near St. Louis Avenue and East 18th Street.

A probable-cause affidavit states that a 20-year-old Joplin man who owed Mohamed money went to that location to meet him and co-defendant Kameron D. McCain, 18, of Joplin, and slid into the back seat of their vehicle.

As he got in, Mohamed pulled out a handgun and demanded all the money he had on him, which proved to be $1,000, and all the contents of his wallet. Mohamed then began beating the victim with the handgun as he tried to open the door and escape. The affidavit states that McCain drove the vehicle in short bursts both forward and back in an effort to keep him from getting away.

The victim, whose name has not been released by police out of a concern for his safety, fell out the door onto the street as his assailants drove off with his money, according to the affidavit.

McCain has not yet had a preliminary hearing.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt to run for Texas attorney general

    Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, represents the families of Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean.

  • Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $175.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day.

  • Kevin Holland: Derek Brunson has been on the hit list for years

    For no. 10 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland, the last calendar year has been simply unreal, and not because of the pandemic. He started off last year by knocking out Anthony Hernandez inside of 40 seconds last May. He continued on a historic run as he defeated the likes of Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Jacare Souza all within the year of 2020. Not only did Holland tie the UFC record for most victories in a calendar year with five, he went on that five-fight winning streak within a seven-month period. Kevin Holland KOs Jacare Souza at UFC 256 After rightfully earning the respect of the fans, fellow fighters and perhaps most importantly UFC president Dana White, “Trailblazer” is enjoying the fruits of his labor. Making it to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast One of those luxuries Holland was able to enjoy since his historic seven months in 2020, was appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this year. “Dreams do come true. It was super amazing,” Holland said. “The first show me and my mom ever watched together besides ‘Lifetime’ was ‘Fear Factor.’ So being able to go onto the Joe Rogan podcast to me was amazing.” Holland also shared that the transmission to his car broke down on the drive to Rogan’s studio. He said, if necessary, he would have taken the challenge as a token of initiation as a contestant on Fear Factor. “I would’ve drove my whole car there backwards the whole f---ing time. I love Joe Rogan,” Holland said. “I’m glad I made that, that was amazing.” Kevin Holland finally draws Derek Brunson Holland is now focused on his main event matchup against no. 7 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22. It’s safe to say both fighters have had their eyes on one another for some time now. After Thiago Santos’ decision victory over Holland at UFC 227, Brunson gave him props and Holland replied thankfully. Or at least, one would think. “That was my manager that responded to him on Twitter. I don’t run my Twitter,” Holland said. “But in 2018, I would have told him thank you just like I would tell him thank you now. It’s just a respectful part of me. But that being said, in 2018 when I got in the UFC after losing to Thiago Santos, I told my manager, ‘We’re staying at 185 pounds. Derek Brunson’s on the hit list.’ So here we are in 2021, Derek Brunson’s here, I’m here. He’s for sure on the hit list, so now I just gotta go hit him.” Some fighters prefer to solely focus on the fight in front of them without pondering what could be next. UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Why is Kevin Holland considering a move back to welterweight next? While Holland is focused on the challenge that Brunson presents, he has given legitimate thought about what he’s interested in next. To the surprise of many, it could be a move back to welterweight. “I’m definitely focused on the task at hand. But with a victory over Derek Brunson, I keep telling everybody and everybody thinks I’m playin’. I wanna go down to 170 pounds and fight Kamaru Usman for the belt. Or Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. One or the other.” Holland sees complications within the middleweight division as a result of Israel Adesanya going up to challenge for the light heavyweight title. When asked if he’d be interested in the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Holland was candid and honest (as usual). “If the winner of Kelvin Gastelum and Whittaker is Whittaker, then Whittaker should be fighting for the title,” Holland said. “Hell, I feel like lowkey Whittaker should be fighting for the title now. But unfinished business between him and Kelvin Gastelum makes sense. The winner of that fight should be fighting for the title.” Just when people start to think Holland has made a comfy home for himself in the middleweight division, he doubles back and changes course. Why? Because that’s what a trailblazer does. “Right now, I feel like [middleweight] is kind of stagnant,” Holland said. “I’d like to create some buzz at 170 and then come back up to 185.”

  • Fastly (FSLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Fastly (FSLY) closed the most recent trading day at $70.80, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session.

  • Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Head Talks About Her — and Indies’ — Big Grammy Night

    Amid all the headlines that came out of the 2021 Grammy Awards, one that should have been bigger is what a huge night it was for independent labels and artists: For the first time, more than half of the winners were independent artists — i.e. artists affiliated with labels that are at least 51% independently […]

  • Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $241.28, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said many deaths could have been prevented if the state focused earlier on vaccinating those in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods, tacit criticism of Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to initially focus inoculation efforts by age and profession. Garcetti also said he's eager for the day when the state and federal governments take “the handcuffs off us completely" and allow local officials to vaccinate those who they feel are most at risk. “From a public health perspective, we should have gone in with surge teams to ZIP codes that were hardest hit (by the coronavirus) and just say, ‘Anybody in this ZIP code gets a vaccine,’” Garcetti said during an online interview with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

  • No, Celtics coach Brad Stevens doesn't want the Indiana job: 'I'm a 44-year-old Masshole'

    Brad Stevens insisted again on Friday that he doesn't want to replace Archie Miller at Indiana.

  • No. 12 Oregon State wins first NCAA tournament game since 1982 with upset of No. 5 Tennessee

    The Pac-12 tournament champions thoroughly outplayed the Volunteers to pull the second upset of Friday afternoon.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Elon Musk said Tesla wouldn't exist without a little-known electric convertible called the tZero. Here's how the prototype car led to the formation of Tesla and paved the way for electric vehicles.

    The tZero, made by a company called AC Propulsion, led directly to the formation of Tesla and its first car, the Roadster.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.