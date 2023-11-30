Noel Night lights up Detroit's cultural district this Saturday

Christmas caroling, glistening holiday lights, and decorations are among the many attractions this Saturday when Detroit kicks off its annual holiday celebration, Noel Night.

The 49th annual Noel Night, one of the most magical nights in the city, will take place in Midtown Detroit and the cultural center from 8-10 p.m. Holiday shopping at local businesses, pop-up winter marketplaces, family make-and-take crafts, visits with Santa, food trucks and beverage stands, and performances with more than 80 area music, theater, and dance groups will be some of the many activities taking place, according to a news release.

"Noel Night has become a beloved tradition that celebrates the magic of the holiday season and showcases the incredible array of small, unique businesses, restaurants, bars, and Cultural Center institutions that make our city truly exceptional,” said Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc.

A child visits with Santa for Noel Night in Midtown Detroit.

Over 100 venues and cultural institutions, including the College for Creative Studies, Detroit Public Library, Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Science Center, MOCAD, Wayne State University, along with the local small business community will open their doors during the highly anticipated event. More of Detroit’s unique arts activities being showcased that night include the Detroit Institute of Arts, where visitors will be able to explore the Detroit Film Theatre (DFT), Crystal Gallery, Great Hall, and Rivera Court. Students from Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies will be transforming blocks of ice into unique sculptural creations throughout the day under the tutelage of Ice Guru Randy Finch.

Featured performers include Detroit’s Youth Choir, Chris Bathgate, Brooklyn Qawwali Party, Audivi, Alice McAllister Tillman, and Thornetta Davis, just to name a few.

Food and beverages will be stationed throughout the event ranging from food trucks to full-service restaurants in the area with Santa also making appearances.

Woodward Avenue will remain open to traffic and free shuttle service will be offered between participating venues between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Mosey says Noel Night will not only illuminate the spirit of the holiday season but will also highlight the diverse and thriving community that defines Detroit.

“It's a testament to the resilience, creativity, and togetherness that make our city shine,” Mosey said. “We invite everyone to join us in this festive celebration and experience the warmth and wonder of Detroit during Noel Night.”

