Noel posts $75,000 bond following arraignment hearing

Nov. 9—CLARK COUNTY — Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was in Clark Circuit Court 1 on Thursday afternoon for an arraignment hearing connected to several felonies he's facing.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock, a special judge assigned to the case by the Indiana Supreme Court, set Noel's bond at $75,000 cash and ordered him to turn over his passport and all of his firearms except for one shotgun to Indiana State Police.

Noel posted the $75,000 cash bond about two hours after the hearing and is due back in court on Jan. 8.

"I implore you not to do anything stupid," Medlock said after setting bond. "...try to deceive me and you will not like the consequences."

Noel's loved ones and friends filled the gallery in the courtroom during the hearing to support him.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case, and Noel is charged with several counts of theft, ghost employment and official misconduct.

Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel asked Judge Medlock to hold Noel on a $25,000 to $30,000 bond, saying Noel is a flight risk who owns his own airplane and has a property in Florida.

Hertel said Noel evaded Indiana State Police before his arrest Wednesday and drove into downtown Louisville when they were trying to apprehend him.

Noel's attorney, Larry Wilder, said that Noel was driving into Kentucky yesterday to meet at the office of his other attorney, Bart McMahon.

Wilder called the Clark County court system employee who completed Noel's pretrial services paperwork to testify during the arraignment hearing.

The worker testified that Noel scored the lowest, or as the least risk, during their assessment.

Wilder also said Noel has no prior convictions and asked that the court, or Jeffersonville Police Department, audit Noel's firearms when he turns them in.

Judge Medlock denied that request, but said a member of Noel's legal team could watch and take photos as his weapons were collected.

ISP and Hertel made statements to the news media following the hearing, but they didn't take questions from news media.

Hertel said there's been 13 search warrants issued to date in the case and 41 subpoenas issued related to the charges. The national insurance crime bureau, Indiana State Board of Accounts, Indiana Department of Revenue and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are aiding.

"One thing the state is waiting for at this point in time is an audit," Hertel said. "The audit is being done by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, and a review of tax records by the Indiana Department of Revenue."

He said he's not sure when those audits will be completed and it could provide additional insight to "what's going on."

Both Hertel and ISP Chief Public Information Officer Ron Galaviz cautioned about information from sources that aren't ISP or the prosecutor about this case, including from Clark County law enforcement agencies.

Noel is due back in court Jan. 8 and a trial has been set for May 2024.

His attorney, Wilder, said the trial is when the public will hear from Noel on this matter and declined to comment on Thursday afternoon.

NOEL'S CHARGES

Noel is facing 15 felony counts on charges including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment. He's also accused of wiping information from his cell phone before Indiana State Police investigators could retrieve it. Noel also is the founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS and the former chief of Utica Fire.

CORRUPT BUSINESS INFLUENCE, LEVEL 5 FELONY

The prosecution alleges that between Nov. 9, 2018 and Aug. 16, 2023, Noel did "through a pattern of racketeering activity, acquire or maintain, either directly or indirectly, an interest in or control of property or an enterprise" according to the court documents.

THEFT, LEVEL 5 FELONY

The prosecution alleges that on or about May 3, 2021, in Clark County Noel "did knowingly or intentionally exert unauthorized control over the property of Utica Volunteer Firefighter's Association" with a value of at least $50,000.

The charging document states that Noel traded a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette valued at $92,000 for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 and registered the vehicle in his name.

In a second count of level 5 theft, the prosecution accuses Noel of trading a Chevy Silverado for a 2019 Challenger Hellcat and registering that vehicle in his name. He then sold the Hellcat for more than $83,000, according to court documents.

THEFT, LEVEL 6 FELONY

Noel is accused of trading a Utica Fire-owned vehicle for a 2012 Porsche, and in September 2022 selling it to a car dealership for $32,000 and depositing the money into his personal account.

In a similar scenario, Noel is accused in a second count of level 6 felony theft of trading a Utica-owned vehicle for a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and selling it in September 2022 for $39,500 to Kenny Hughbanks before depositing the money into his own bank account. Hughbanks is the former sheriff of Scott County and a former Clark County Sheriff's Office employee.

In a third count of level 6 felony theft, Noel is accused of selling a Utica-owned tractor for $31,000 and depositing the money into his bank account on Sept. 14, 2022.

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, LEVEL 6 FELONY

Noel is accused of wiping his phone of information on Aug. 16 prior to the arrival of Indiana State Police investigators.

GHOST EMPLOYMENT, LEVEL 6 FELONY

According to court documents, Noel used four employees under his supervision as Clark County sheriff to work on his personal property, rental properties, his father-in-law's property, a pole barn and Utica Fire Department properties between Nov. 9, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2022. He's facing four counts of level 6 felony ghost employment.

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT, LEVEL 6 FELONY

Related to the ghost employment charges, Noel is facing four counts of official misconduct.