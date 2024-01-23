Noel to step down as Indiana 9th District GOP chair

Jan. 22—CLARK COUNTY — Jamey Noel is stepping down as the chairman of the Indiana 9th District GOP.

Noel, the former Clark County sheriff, is facing 15 felony charges, including counts of theft, public corruption and ghost employment. He is also the former chief of Utica Township Fire Department and co-founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS.

Griffin Reid, press secretary for the Indiana Republican Party, confirmed Monday in an emailed statement that Noel submitted his resignation from the district seat "effective upon the selection of a replacement through a party caucus," which is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Archibald-Peters, who also represents New Chapel EMS as an attorney, confirmed that she received a letter to local party leaders related to the upcoming caucus. She declined to comment further on Noel's resignation.

In addition to the district seat, Noel also serves as the chair of the Clark County GOP.

The News and Tribune reached out to the Indiana 9th District GOP Vice Chair Amanda Lowery for comment but had not heard back as of publication time.

Noel's trial is scheduled to start May 6.