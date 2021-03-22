Noem creates 'Defend Title IX Now' coalition to fight for 'fairness in women's sports'

Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Kristi Noem says she's creating a new initiative focused on defending "fairness in women's sports," instead of signing legislation that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing against the opposite sex.

South Dakota's first-term Republican governor Monday morning at a news conference announced what's being called the "Defend Title IX Now" coalition to rally people in support of the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities.

The formation of the initiative comes days after she told lawmakers she wouldn't sign House Bill 1217 as it stood. The bill cleared the Legislature earlier this month and would have required transgender girls and women to play sports based on their biological sex at the K-12 and collegiate levels.

After reviewing HB 1217, which she'd previously said she was eager to support, she discovered problems with it.

Earlier: Gov. Kristi Noem won't sign transgender sports bill

Citing concerns about whether it would comply with inclusion rules of powerful collegiate sports leagues, Noem says its passage would make South Dakota vulnerable to a court challenge.

And by her calculation, such a challenge would be successful, leaving South Dakota without a statute governing sports participation for transgender athletes.

"A participation trophy just isn't going to cut it," Noem said in defense of her decision to send HB 1217 back to the Legislature where lawmakers are being asked to change sections of legislation through what's called style and form recommendations.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces a new coalition, Defend Title IX Now, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Sioux Falls on Monday, March 22, 2021. Former NFL running back Herschel Walker spoke in support.
But beyond what happens with the bill, Noem said the Defend Title IX initiative will ensure conversations around how best to ensure fairness in women's sports are ongoing.

Drawing fire from conservatives, LGBTQ advocates

Since Friday, the governor has faced heavy blowback from conservative allies who want to see policy barring transgender women and transgender girls from competing against women and girls. And her push to limit such ban to the high school level and below is also drawing ire from the LGBTQ community and its allies.

But Noem said she's comfortable in legislating athlete policy for the K-12 school system because it falls under her authority as governor.Yet, she has little if any control over college and university systems that compete with schools from outside of South Dakota, she said.

"That's why if this statute was signed into law, that would be appropriate,' she said. "Beyond that state level, we could do that but it would face retaliation ... and that would be a cost to taxpayers."

Beyond policy disagreements, some GOP leaders like House Speaker Spencer Gosch have questioned whether the governor can legally issue a style and form veto to make broad changes to a bill that's passed the Legislature.

The use of the style and form powers, though, can be used to make any recommended changes to a bill, the governor said, though she noted that she believes it's up to the Legislature to determine if the move is appropriate.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in support of a modified version of HB 1217 - what she refers to as a &quot;fairness in women&#39;s sports bill&quot; - at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Sioux Falls Monday, March 22, 2021.
Lawmakers will convene for the annual Veto Day at the Capitol on March 29. Should a majority not affirm the changes Noem is asking for, it would take a two-thirds majority to place HB 1217 into South Dakota law.

Regardless of its passage, Noem insists the bill has nothing todo with transgender athletes, despite the reality that it wouldn't allow some transgender athletes eligible to compete in certain sports leagues from doing so after July 1.

However, she said she couldn't envision an instance where a transgender athlete might not have a competitive advantage over a competition of the opposite sex. Nor is it feasible for the government to make such determinations, she said.

"I don't see where there wouldn't be a competitive advantage, and who would determine that, how we would come to that and what boxes need to be checked?" Noem said. "You could see convoluted process that would lead to."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Gov. Kristi Noem creates 'Defend Title IX Now' coalition

