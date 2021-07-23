Noem to headline GOP event in early-voting South Carolina

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEG KINNARD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, possibly mulling a 2024 White House bid, is making her debut in South Carolina next month — an introductory step in the first Southern state to cast Republican-primary votes for president.

Noem will speak Aug. 23 at the “Faith & Freedom BBQ” in Anderson, the event's host, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, told The Associated Press on Friday.

According to Duncan, who represents South Carolina's 3rd District, the event is the state's largest annual gathering of Republicans. In the past it has attracted speakers including then-Vice President Mike Pence, Sens. Ted Cruz and Joni Ernst, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served in the Trump administration for two years as U.N. ambassador.

“Having served with Kristi Noem in Congress, I know first-hand that she is a fighter who believes government was created for the people, and that it shouldn’t run our lives,” Duncan told AP.

After four U.S. House terms, Noem in 2018 was elected governor, an office through which she moved to the forefront of state leaders across the country railing against government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like others possibly in the field, Noem has downplayed the prospect. When asked publicly about any White House ambitions, she has said her focus is on her 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign.

But other actions — such as registering a federal political action committee and hopscotching through the early-voting states — suggest otherwise as Noem tries to carve out her niche among an early crowd of possible GOP rivals for the White House.

Noem, 49, has recently visited both Iowa and New Hampshire, as have Haley, Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Along with Pompeo, Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, she spoke at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, where she critiqued fellow Republican governors for pandemic policies such as mask mandates.

South Carolina has also seen its share of possible contender visits. Pompeo is set to headline a state GOP fundraiser this month. Pence chose the state as the site of his first public speech since leaving office. And Haley has made several appearances on her home turf — where she told AP she would not run if Trump entered the race — although her recent travel schedule has been focused on other states where she may not be as well-known.

“I am looking forward to joining Jeff and the commonsense conservatives at the Faith & Freedom BBQ,” Noem told AP. “Standing on conservative beliefs is more than rhetoric for me.”

While the event is a fundraiser, veterans, guardsmen, first responders and their families can obtain free tickets while they're still available, Duncan's office said.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department declines to investigate Whitmer over nursing home deaths

    The Justice Department declined to open a civil rights investigation into Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies for nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • New Mexico bishop refuses to give Communion to state lawmaker over vote on abortion bill

    A New Mexico lawmaker denied Communion by a bishop over his vote to advance abortion protections told Axios exclusively he won't be bullied and looks forward to receiving Communion with President Biden one day.Why it matters: The example set by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Democrat, is drawing the attention of lawmakers around the country. Blue states are moving to protect abortion rights should the Supreme Court overturn or erode Roe v. Wade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Democratic bill would suspend Section 230 protections when social networks boost anti-vax conspiracies

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill Thursday that would strip away the liability shield that social media platforms hold dear when those companies boost anti-vaccine conspiracies and other kinds of health misinformation. The Health Misinformation Act, introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), would create a new carveout in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to hold platforms liable for algorithmically promoted health misinformation and conspiracies.

  • 98-year-old Bob Dole says he supported Trump, but Biden won fair election

    Former Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole, who celebrates his 98th birthday today, was one of the few older traditional Republicans to endorse former President Trump. But he told USA Today in an interview that there's no question Trump lost the 2020 election, and that he is "Trumped out."What he's saying: "He lost the election, and I regret that he did, but they did," Dole said. "He had Rudy Giuliani running all over the country, claiming fraud. He never had one bit of fraud in all those lawsuits

  • Biden cites QAnon conspiracy theory to deny Democrats want to defund police

    President Joe Biden likened claims of Democrats supporting the defunding of police departments to a wild QAnon conspiracy Wednesday night, insisting that leaders of his party back the blue.

  • Selena Gomez Demands to Know Why Facebook, Instagram ‘Refuse to Act’ on COVID Misinformation

    Pop star Selena Gomez continued her crusade against the misinformation on Facebook and Instagram Wednesday, tweeting that she wanted some answers from the company. “In December I asked @Facebook and @Instagram to take action on lies about COVID and vaccines,” she tweeted to her 65 million followers. “[The Center for Countering Digital Hate] found that 12 people are behind 2 in 3 of all misinformation.” She went on to point out that President Joe Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy “h

  • Republican voter says Trumpism is 'the greatest danger to this country right now'

    CNN assembled a group of Republicans, Democrats and Independents to discuss President Biden’s Wednesday town hall, for a segment that aired Thursday on Don Lemon Tonight. While there were at least two Republicans in the group, one was very outspoken about his party’s recent behavior. Phil Heimlich spoke about the “shameful” way so many Republicans are attempting to whitewash the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, and derided the spate of voter suppression bills introduced by Republican state legislatures around the country, using the lie of voter fraud as an excuse. But most concerning to Heimlich is his party’s embrace of former President Trump’s politics. “I think the greatest danger to this country right now is Trumpism, more so than any policy,” Heimlich said. “And if they're able to suppress the vote, whatever policy you care about, if they're able to attack our rule of law, and we become one of these countries like Turkey and others that have really become right-wing — be really dictatorships, it doesn't matter what you stand for. So I think all of us, Republicans and Democrats, have to make the decision we're going to put country ahead of party.”

  • Accused Capitol rioter's defense lawyers claim 'pipe bomb' found at his house was a police training prop

    Capitol riot investigators found what appears to be a makeshift explosive device and 50 cans of black powder at the former police officer's home.

  • Sean Hannity Pretty Much Walks Back His Pro-Vaccine Comments (Audio)

    On Monday’s episode of his Fox News show, Sean Hannity made headlines — as did several other Fox News personalities — when he appeared, briefly, to diverge from colleagues like Tucker Carlson and urge his viewers to take the COVID-19 vaccines. But on Thursday, Hannity used his syndicated radio show as a chance to deliver a follow-up message: Pssssych. Hannity’s comments on Monday made waves because Fox has several hosts who express misgivings about the COVID vaccines or oppose the Biden administ

  • Iran's top leader says understands protests over drought

    Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said he understands protesters' anger over a drought in the country's southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there was reported. The remark, reported by state television, was the first direct comment on the protests by Khamenei since they began in the Khuzestan region a week ago. “People showed their discontent, but we cannot have any complaint since the issue of water in the hot climate of Khuzestan is not a minor issue,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

  • Are Texas and Oklahoma trying to join the SEC? Officials say 'no comment' on possible discussions

    High-level sources at both Texas and Oklahoma were evasive when asked about the situation, and the Southeastern Conference commissioner had no comment.

  • Gen. Milley: In Afghanistan, ‘will and leadership’ will determine outcome

    MILLEY’S SITREP ON AFGHANISTAN: Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley described the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as one in which the Taliban have the “strategic momentum” as they control more than half of the country’s rural centers, while the government in Kabul is consolidating forces to protect provincial capitals where most of the population reside.

  • Rats desecrated bodies at Tennessee funeral home, officials say. It was fined $14,000

    The funeral home also agreed to refund funeral expenses for the families.

  • CNN’s Joe Biden Town Hall Trails Fox News, MSNBC In Total Viewers; Audience Falls More Than 50% Vs. February Event

    CNN’s town hall with President Joe Biden trailed the two other cable news networks in total viewers, drawing 1.46 million viewers. That’s down significantly from CNN’s town hall with Biden in February, which drew 3.5 million viewers, topping the audience on Fox News and MSNBC. Fox News topped the 8 PM ET to 9:15 PM […]

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump election probe is in trouble

    And the US Olympic fencing team is in an uproar over the handling of sexual-assault claims.

  • Delta Variant In Los Angeles: 20% Of Covid Cases Now Among Vaccinated Residents

    “The Delta variant is a game-changer,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Thursday. Ferrer announced that, as the Delta variant has become more prevalent in Los Angeles County, the percentage of infections happening among fully-vaccinated residents is also rising. In March, vaccinated people accounted for only 2% of all infections. […]

  • Tri at the Trump canceled ‘for circumstances beyond my control,’ event director says

    The news came four days after the Observer published a story on its website about the struggles McAllister and the race have had over the past several years.

  • Kate Winslet Applauds Courage of Actors Who Have Revealed Harassment and Abuse

    "This is a time of change, of getting rid of those horrendous things, standing together and moving forward," she tells PEOPLE

  • Arizona’s sham audit rumbles on but could it backfire on Republicans?

    The partisan election stunt in Maricopa county has inspired copycats across the US but some on the right are pushing back Arizona’s election ‘audit’: past its deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Photograph: Matt York/AP Happy Thursday. By all accounts, the election “audit” in Arizona is a failure – months past its initial deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that the auditors are fightin

  • 2021 SEC media days: Predicted order of finish ballot

    2021 SEC media days: Predicted order of finish ballot