Nogales rancher facing murder charge pleads not guilty; trial set for September

NOGALES — The Nogales-area rancher accused of killing a Mexican national pleaded not guilty on Monday as the judge set the trial to tentatively begin Sept. 6.

George Alan Kelly is facing one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The arraignment was held in front of Judge Thomas Fink at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court in Nogales.

Kelly is accused of shooting and killing Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, 48, after Buitimea’s body was found Jan. 30 on Kelly’s roughly 170-acre property. It was revealed during the arraignment that the state executed another search warrant on Kelly’s property on Monday.

Kelly appeared in court on Monday wearing a denim shirt, jeans and a white cowboy hat. His wife, Wanda, sat next to him.

Kelly previously faced one count of first-degree murder but the charges were reduced during the preliminary hearing. The arraignment comes in the wake of a Mexican official saying that Mexico wanted to keep the first-degree murder charge against Kelly.

Vanessa Calva, Mexico’s head of consular protection, said Friday that Mexico told U.S. prosecutors that a first-degree murder charge would more accurately represent what happened to Buitimea.

Kimberly Hunley, chief deputy Santa Cruz County attorney, alleged that Kelly shot Buitimea in the back as he was fleeing for his life, ultimately killing him.

Kelly’s attorney, Brenna Larkin, has argued that Kelly shot in self-defense over the heads of a group of armed men walking through his property.

Kelly apparently authored a book titled, “Far Beyond the Border Fence,” which details a contemporary story about "bringing the Mexican Border/Drug conflict into the 21st century.”

The book follows a southern Arizona ranch owner who has to rescue his family and horses after he discovers a hole cut into his southern fenceline, leading into Mexico. The rancher must face an "international plan to destroy twin American/Mexican cities," according to the book’s description on Amazon.

Kelly’s home is roughly a mile and a half north of the U.S.-Mexico border and about 8 miles east of Nogales.

On Monday, Larkin asked the judge not to set the case for trial and for a 60-day continuance. Larkin filed a 12-page motion on Friday asking the court to review the probable cause determination made during the preliminary hearing.

In the motion, Larkin argued that Kelly was denied a "substantial procedural right" when the court denied his motion for a continuance during the preliminary hearing.

The amended complaint, which reduced the charges from first-degree murder to second-degree murder, was filed the day before the preliminary hearing and “significantly” changed the theory of the case, the motion read.

Kelly was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge “mere moments” before the preliminary hearing was held, depriving Kelly of his right to due process, the motion read.

Without a continuance, the defense wasn’t allowed to consult with experts to challenge the state’s case against Kelly, according to the motion.

