Noida Toll Bridge (NSE:NOIDATOLL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NSE:NOIDATOLL) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Noida Toll Bridge Carry?

As you can see below, Noida Toll Bridge had ₹178.0m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹621.0m a year prior. However, it does have ₹28.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹149.9m.

A Look At Noida Toll Bridge's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Noida Toll Bridge had liabilities of ₹978.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹341.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹28.2m in cash and ₹71.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹1.22b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹750.4m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Noida Toll Bridge would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Noida Toll Bridge's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Noida Toll Bridge wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by27%, to ₹220m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Noida Toll Bridge managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost a very considerable ₹465m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of ₹414m. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. For riskier companies like Noida Toll Bridge I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.