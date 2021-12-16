Why we teamed up with Louisville to investigate the DOJ investigation.

A few months ago, I called up Greg Burton, our executive editor, to discuss what to do with a big story: The Department of Justice's investigation into Phoenix Police.

Part of my job is running our breaking news and criminal justice coverage. I was a breaking news reporter ages ago, and I've been in the midst of protests and cities in turmoil over potentially bad policing.

An eruption of police violence in 2020 confirmed what our newsrooms knew to be true: Police disproportionately target people of color. They did it in Phoenix, and they did it in Louisville.

It was not a surprise when the U.S. Department of Justice announced investigations into Louisville's police department and then, four months later, Phoenix's.

Greg and Louisville Courier Journal executive editor Mary Irby-Jones gave the green light for a collaboration: our two newsrooms joined forces to dig deeper into police, culture and the Department of Justice in Louisville and Phoenix, exploring the connections between them. Reporters from the police beat and metro columnists exchanged anecdotes and ideas.

Although our cities are more than a thousand miles apart, these federal investigations presented a rare opportunity to compare notes about impacted neighborhoods and police operations.

What we learn as journalists-in-arms will serve as a catalyst to deeper reporting and a resolve to push for answers, reform and accountability.

We plan on continuing this collaboration and partnership as the investigations continue into 2022, and we hope to look to cities where the Justice Department has been before to see what, if any, lasting impact was made and how investigations have changed communities' relationships with police.

