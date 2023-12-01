Noise Advisory: Eglin AFB conducts night operations

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Residents in Okaloosa County may experience more aircraft noise than usual next week as the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron will conduct night flying operations.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 4 and ending Thursday, Dec. 7, aircraft will be in the skies between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Eglin AFB public affairs by calling 850-882-3931.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Eglin AFB advises Okaloosa County residents of night operations